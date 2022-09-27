ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian updates, patterns during the week

By Octavia Johnson
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards the United States, the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is checking into the tropical storm’s patterns.

Monday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.

Hurricane Ian was reported as a category two storm with 105 miles per hour sustained winds, according to Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers. The rain may fall in Cuba overnight and then strengthen into a possible category four.

Weathers added, “By Thursday morning at 8 a.m. [Hurricane Ian] really hasn’t moved much and this is what we are concerned about.”

When the storm moves to the west of Florida, a lot of ‘storm surges’ may build up in the Tampa Bay area. The storm may have a large impact when it keeps moving during the weekend.

Weathers also said that the further east the storm goes, the less opportunity for rain, however, the further west the storm, the greater the opportunity for rain.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 , 4:30 a.m.

Hurricane Ian was reported as a category three storm with 115 miles per hour sustained winds, according to Meteorologist Michael Autovino. The storm still has a chance of increasing into a category four hurricane while moving towards Florida.

There is a possibility of rain coming on Sunday or early next week in East Tennessee.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 p.m.

Hurricane Ian is still reported as a category three storm with 120 miles per hour sustained winds, according to Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers. More rainfall may come to the Florida coastline.

Weathers added that the storm may weaken as it moves inland during the weekend. Rainfall may look to be about one or two inches in East Tennessee.

High winds may be in the peaks of the Smokies with a 30 to 35 miles per hour range. The rainfall in East Tennessee may not be the same amount coming into Florida.

Editor’s Note: Updated to have the current state of the hurricane.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

