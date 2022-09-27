Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
Bitcoin could return to $68,000 within 4 years and hit $500,000 in the next decade, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor says
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor said bitcoin could return $68,000 in four years and then hit $500,000 within the next decade. At the MarketWatch Best New Ideas in Money Festival on Wednesday, the bitcoin bull shared his thoughts on the world's largest cryptocurrency. While bitcoin has shed roughly 60% so far in...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
