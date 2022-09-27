ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
Benzinga

Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
