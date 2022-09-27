Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
MEN’S SOCCER: Yale gets “chippy” in draw vs No. 4 Duke
Ahead of Ivy League play this weekend, the Yale men’s soccer team (4–0–3, 0–0–0 Ivy) earned a hard fought draw against No. 4 Duke University (6–0–2, 2–0–1 ACC) with a second half equalizer by Kahveh Zahiroleslam ’24. For the first...
Yale Daily News
Bulldogs back at the Bowl for game against Howard
The Yale football team (1–1, 1–0 Ivy) will play their first home game of the season on Saturday when they square off against the Howard Bison (1–3, 0–0 MEAC) in the NAACP Harmony Classic. The game will be marked by special events for the occasion. The...
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Life and Legacy of Louise O’Neal
Louise O’Neal, a former Yale women’s basketball coach and member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, passed away in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Sept. 17. O’Neal, known for pioneering a high press defense and fastbreak offense, made her name by coaching the Southern Connecticut Owls to a 144–37 record from 1962–76, which included a whopping eight straight appearances in the National Women’s Collegiate Championships.
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs break losing streak to prevail in Ivy opener
In their Ivy League home opener Saturday night, the Yale women’s soccer team (4–4–1, 1–0–0 Ivy) edged past Princeton (5–4–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) with a score of 1–0. Desperate to end their four-game losing streak, the Bulldogs came out playing aggressively...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yale Daily News
SAILING: Bulldogs making waves at windy weekend races
Yale sailors encountered difficult weather conditions this weekend at four regattas. However, that did not stop the team from snatching a win at the Hoyt Trophy, ninth at the Hood Trophy, sixth at the Salt Pond Invite and first and third at the Mrs. Hurst Bowl. The Bulldogs dominated at...
Yale Daily News
Friendships at Yale: in the Small Things
Friendships at Yale are a lot of things: genuine, fake, loving, annoying. In short: complicated. Very complicated — and for someone like me, 4,942 miles away from home, they are crucial for survival. When I think about my past five semesters at Yale, I replay a little movie of blurbs in my mind that remind me of my friendships.
Yale Daily News
On Annette
After 38 years with Yale Hospitality, Annette Tracey has come to be known as the “Queen of Berkeley” and the “Belle of Berkeley” to students old and new. When we meet for our first interview, she comes with several manilla folders. Each one contains significant pieces of writing, including several ENGL 120 profile essays. But other essays are broader in scope, including a term paper for a political science course that details Annette’s greater involvement in the New Haven community. Every last piece is exalting in nature, even those concerned more with matters of biography. Today she has no critics, unless you count yourself as one of the disgruntled students who attempted to thwart entrance to the dining hall back when Berkeley was closed to transfers in the 2000s as a part of chef Alison Waters’ then-experimental (though now ubiquitous) sustainable food project.
Yale Daily News
Yale screens alumni-featuring documentary on race in South Carolina
Filmmaker Jon-Sesrie Goff came to Yale on Monday to screen his new documentary “After Sherman,” which featured two Yale Divinity School alumni, Elijah Heyward ’07 and Norvel Goff ’91. The film, released in March, depicts the racial trauma within the region of South Carolina through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yale Daily News
From Seeing to Being Seen: Reflections on People-Watching
Apparently, you like to watch me. According to my psychology professor, I’m in denial about that. People-watching is, if not one of my favorite pastimes, certainly among my most frequent — and frequently subconscious. I can’t help it — Yale is a people-watching goldmine. With a diverse campus...
Yale Daily News
MARKELS: What about the drought?
If I asked you to name the most recent severe weather event in Connecticut, would you say the Sept. 6 rainstorm? The one that lasted eight hours and flooded our buildings? That canceled some of our classes and ruined many of our days? That would have been my answer too.
Yale Daily News
Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio
New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
Yale Daily News
Youth climate activists rally on Green
Youth in New Haven held another protest on Friday advocating for increased environmental education in public schools and other climate goals. This round of demands rang against the backdrop of Hurricane Fiona, which devastated communities on the island of Puerto Rico earlier this year and has left around half of inhabitants without power. The group of around 70 then marched to the New Haven City Hall to have their demands heard by the city officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yale Daily News
PROFILE: Organist Gumbs blends worlds through a declining art
When Nathaniel Gumbs first sat down at the keyboard, he was dwarfed by the cavernous dimensions of Woolsey Hall — a lone spotlight shone on the solitary figure below an empty stage, back turned to the audience. But the instant his hands braved the opening chord of Alfred Hollins’...
Yale Daily News
How to get a booster shot at Yale and in New Haven
Search for vaccine availability in your area at vaccines.gov. You can also call the Campus COVID Resource Line (CCRL) at 203-432-6604. New COVID-19 booster vaccines — the first to specifically target the uniquely contagious Omicron variant — are available at pharmacies on campus and in New Haven. Campus...
Yale Daily News
New Cortex magazine debuts to bridge science and the arts
While taking NSCI 160: The Human Brain last semester, Sarah Feng ’25 discovered a passion for finding the connections between the sciences and the arts, taking data from the real world and extrapolating it into fiction. Not seeing adequate opportunities at Yale to explore her interest, Feng used Trumbull...
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital system faces deficit for second year, lays off 72 administrators
After 50 years of profit, Yale New Haven Hospital is in its second straight year of losing more money than it earned. As a result, the company made 155 cuts to administrative positions last Wednesday, including the firing of 72 hospital managers and the elimination of 83 vacant positions, all based in New Haven. The cuts were made at both junior and senior levels of administration, though they will not directly or immediately impact patient care.
Yale Daily News
Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate
With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
Yale Daily News
Fair Haven Alder Sarah Miller ’03 is a “beacon of hope”
When Alder Sarah Miller ’03 sat down to dig into caldo de pollo and fajitas on a Friday afternoon, she had New Haven history on hand. Before her stood Salsa’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant. The Grand Avenue building in Fair Haven was divided between the Italian DiSorbo’s Bakery and Milano’s Meat Market in the 1980s. Miller pulled out a black-and-white image of the two old stores posted in the “Fair Haven Memories” Facebook group.
Yale Daily News
LETTER 9.29
Homelessness is the unfortunate end result of a series of systemic failures, an intractable problem with no easy solutions. One approach that is doomed to fail is forced evacuation, which the New Haven Police Department did to an encampment around New Haven’s West River in August. This injustice was...
Yale Daily News
Steam explosion at Peabody Museum traced to pipe leak
A loud bang, rotten egg smell and clouds of steam that erupted from the Peabody Museum early Tuesday morning have been traced by fire officials to a pipe leak. Yale Police received a fire alarm report from the Kline Geology Laboratory, just behind the museum, at 210 Whitney Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Steam was emanating from the area of the museum that is currently under construction.
Comments / 0