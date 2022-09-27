After 38 years with Yale Hospitality, Annette Tracey has come to be known as the “Queen of Berkeley” and the “Belle of Berkeley” to students old and new. When we meet for our first interview, she comes with several manilla folders. Each one contains significant pieces of writing, including several ENGL 120 profile essays. But other essays are broader in scope, including a term paper for a political science course that details Annette’s greater involvement in the New Haven community. Every last piece is exalting in nature, even those concerned more with matters of biography. Today she has no critics, unless you count yourself as one of the disgruntled students who attempted to thwart entrance to the dining hall back when Berkeley was closed to transfers in the 2000s as a part of chef Alison Waters’ then-experimental (though now ubiquitous) sustainable food project.

