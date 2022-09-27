ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns

This article is the second in a two-part series looking at restorative uses of fire around the state. Part one is about how Indigenous people are working with the Forest Service to return fire to the landscape. On the morning of the burn, the nerves set in. Even months of planning doesn’t guarantee that the […] The post Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
manchesterinklink.com

Kimball Jenkins Artist in Residence selected

CONCORD, NH – Kimball Jenkins is pleased to announce the selection of Gemma Soldati, a New Hampshire-based performance artist, as Artist in Residence from September 2022 for the duration of one year. Gemma, who has toured throughout the continent and Europe, has recently returned to New Hampshire after an education and career in Los Angeles and the West Coast. Soldati has expressed a desire to engage with New Hampshire artists and communities and work alongside Kimball Jenkins’ mission statement in order to benefit the state she feels a connection to.
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Seacoast Current

Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
WMUR.com

Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
manchesterinklink.com

NH Congressional delegation praises $5.4 million for Manchester lead-based paint mitigation

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester will be receiving $5.4 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for lead abatement. The funds consist of $4,668,215 from the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration (LHRD) grant program for lead-based paint remediation and an additional $700,000 in supplemental funding from HUD’s Healthy Homes Program for addressing additional housing hazards such as mold, radon, and carbon monoxide found during lead remediation.
