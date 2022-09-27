Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
manchesterinklink.com
100-year-old veteran who left school to care for brother finally can say she’s a Central grad
MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gillis honored Josephine Sad, 100, with an equivalent high school diploma as a gesture of gratitude for her service to our country. Josephine, who attended Central High School, left before graduation to take care of her...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 23: Public invited to send off 25 Honor Flight veterans and first responder escorts for D.C. trip
MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited on Oct. 23 to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when 25 veteran heroes will be escorted by 25 first responders from departments throughout New England for an unforgettable journey of remembrance. Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam will be visiting their memorials...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns
This article is the second in a two-part series looking at restorative uses of fire around the state. Part one is about how Indigenous people are working with the Forest Service to return fire to the landscape. On the morning of the burn, the nerves set in. Even months of planning doesn’t guarantee that the […] The post Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
manchesterinklink.com
Kimball Jenkins Artist in Residence selected
CONCORD, NH – Kimball Jenkins is pleased to announce the selection of Gemma Soldati, a New Hampshire-based performance artist, as Artist in Residence from September 2022 for the duration of one year. Gemma, who has toured throughout the continent and Europe, has recently returned to New Hampshire after an education and career in Los Angeles and the West Coast. Soldati has expressed a desire to engage with New Hampshire artists and communities and work alongside Kimball Jenkins’ mission statement in order to benefit the state she feels a connection to.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
“I thought a bomb went off”: Watertown man says his washing machine exploded mid-wash
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Jeff Poulos picked up the twisted chunks of plastic and metal, pieces of what’s left from his mangled washing machine. “The machine had somehow exploded,” Poulos said. “I’m lucky I wasn’t down here. We’re lucky we don’t have kids that are down here. Somebody could have gotten [hurt] by the flying pieces.”
WMUR.com
Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Congressional delegation praises $5.4 million for Manchester lead-based paint mitigation
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester will be receiving $5.4 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for lead abatement. The funds consist of $4,668,215 from the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration (LHRD) grant program for lead-based paint remediation and an additional $700,000 in supplemental funding from HUD’s Healthy Homes Program for addressing additional housing hazards such as mold, radon, and carbon monoxide found during lead remediation.
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
manchesterinklink.com
Acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Performs Oct. 6 at First Public Event at St. Joseph’s Cathedral Since Its Renovation
MANCHESTER, NH – An upcoming concert featuring world-acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill is the first public event held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral since its extensive renovation. The concert is set for Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. and will include Irish songs, sacred hymns, and popular standards. The...
Comments / 0