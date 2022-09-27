Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Experts debate the ethics of LinkedIn’s algorithm experiments on 20M users
This month, LinkedIn researchers revealed in Science that the company spent five years quietly researching more than 20 million users. By tweaking the professional networking platform's algorithm, researchers were trying to determine through A/B testing whether users end up with more job opportunities when they connect with known acquaintances or complete strangers.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
New lab technique could spark a 'paradigm shift' in testing protein-based drugs
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a "paradigm shift" in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. Researchers say their...
techaiapp.com
Physical training is the next hurdle for artificial intelligence, researcher says
Let a million monkeys clack on a million typewriters for a million years and, the adage goes, they’ll reproduce the works of Shakespeare. Give infinite monkeys infinite time, and they still will not appreciate the bard’s poetic turn-of-phrase, even if they can type out the words. The same holds true for artificial intelligence (AI), according to Michael Woolridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford. The issue, he said, is not the processing power, but rather a lack of experience.
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
Nature.com
Mitigating bias in pharmaceutical R&D decision-making
University of Witten/Herdecke, Witten, Germany; The Knowledgehouse GmbH, Düsseldorf, Germany. Strategic Decisions Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Decisions made during the pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) process involve many risks and uncertainties. With the emergence of behavioural economics, substantial literature has accumulated regarding biases and their impact on the quality of decision-making. However, the overall prevalence and roles that these biases play in decision-making have largely been studied on an individual level, and have not been scrutinized as much in more complex drug R&D settings.
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
LinkedIn’s recent social research reveals what helps get people jobs
Souvik Banerjee / UnsplashThe Microsoft-owned company is the latest platform to conduct social experiments on its users—here’s what they learned.
News-Medical.net
Mortality prediction model for dementia patients may help guide decisions on end-of-life care
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes -- interventions that may harm more than help.
marktechpost.com
Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems
Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Phys.org
Encouraging girls to roleplay as successful female scientists could help close the gender gap in STEM
Make-believe doesn't usually have a place in laboratory settings, but research just published in Psychological Science suggests that girls may persist longer in science activities when they pretend to be successful female scientists. This kind of play-based intervention could help close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields by boosting girls' early engagement with science, according to Reut Shachnai (Yale University), Tamar Kushnir (Duke University), and Lin Bian (The University of Chicago).
News-Medical.net
Study aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain long-term
To date, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which arises due to infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Most individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic or experience mild to moderate symptoms; however, some individuals suffer severe symptoms that necessitate hospitalization.
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘AskEdith’: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered English-To-SQL Translator That Lets You Work With Databases And Spreadsheets
Have you ever wished to “simply get the answer” when looking at an Excel sheet? Or that you could view your database structure without having to “Select from”? In the contemporary economy, making effective and efficient use of data is essential. In many instances, our otherwise efficient lives are slowed by the friction of the data tools we use. Data literacy has recently become indispensable for the great majority of office jobs, and it has significantly influenced the use of personal computers. So what do you do? Automate in a nutshell. The most significant impact on cost reduction and expanding accessibility has been automation. This is evident in various manufactured commodities, including apparel, electronics, and agriculture. It has helped hundreds of millions escape poverty and is arguably the most remarkable creation of capitalism.
