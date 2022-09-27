ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
NESN

MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason

Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Popculture

Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
NESN

Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Flips Series Script In Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox took their second straight game from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning a 3-1 ballgame at Fenway Park. The Red Sox improve to 74-81 on the season, while the Orioles fall to 80-75. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox have been on...
Yardbarker

Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach

With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run. As Joe Mazzulla...
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Impressed With ‘New-Era Pitcher’ Rich Hill

Much like the team itself, Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill has struggled to find consistency this season. Also like his team, when Hill is at his best, he cannot be stopped. Hill put together a dominant performance on the mound at Fenway Park on Wednesday, willing his team to victory in a game where his teammates were far from their best. The 42-year-old worked with pace, mixing his pitches and moving in and out of the zone to confuse Baltimore Orioles hitters on his way to nine strikeouts over six-shutout innings. That strategy caught the attention of his manager Alex Cora.
NESN

This Yankees Stat Likely Frustrating For Aaron Judge Bettors

Fans and pundits have wondered why teams pitch to Aaron Judge, and it seems like Major League Baseball has caught on. The New York Yankees slugger is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ American League single-season record, and the feat has felt doable with less than a dozen games left in the season. But Tuesday was another sign of how far away the record is.
