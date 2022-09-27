Read full article on original website
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
If Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Claims Batting Title, He'll Know Who To Thank
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is right behind New York Yankees' Aaron Judge to claim the American League Batting Title this season. If he can overtake the 6-foot-7 beast and grab the honor, he won't have to go far to thank those who aided him most. The Red Sox...
MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason
Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down
The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season. That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Flips Series Script In Boston Win
The Boston Red Sox took their second straight game from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning a 3-1 ballgame at Fenway Park. The Red Sox improve to 74-81 on the season, while the Orioles fall to 80-75. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox have been on...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run. As Joe Mazzulla...
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Impressed With ‘New-Era Pitcher’ Rich Hill
Much like the team itself, Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill has struggled to find consistency this season. Also like his team, when Hill is at his best, he cannot be stopped. Hill put together a dominant performance on the mound at Fenway Park on Wednesday, willing his team to victory in a game where his teammates were far from their best. The 42-year-old worked with pace, mixing his pitches and moving in and out of the zone to confuse Baltimore Orioles hitters on his way to nine strikeouts over six-shutout innings. That strategy caught the attention of his manager Alex Cora.
This Yankees Stat Likely Frustrating For Aaron Judge Bettors
Fans and pundits have wondered why teams pitch to Aaron Judge, and it seems like Major League Baseball has caught on. The New York Yankees slugger is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ American League single-season record, and the feat has felt doable with less than a dozen games left in the season. But Tuesday was another sign of how far away the record is.
