Utah State

KSLTV

Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

UTA cutting back bus routes due to short-staffing

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is making emergency bus route changes in popular ski areas and across the Wasatch Front to take affect on upcoming change day on Dec. 11. Due to staffing shortages, UTA’s Carl Arky said most of the route changes include a decrease in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Human-caused wildfires went from 893 to 450 in two years

A rap song about putting your campfires out. A Western about proper target shooting. A Zeus reminding you to make sure your chains aren’t dragging on the road. “It’s great news,” Ted Black said. Black is Utah’s fire marshal and likes all three of those ads because...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Kicking off Utah’s STEMfest with Casey Scott

SANDY, Utah — Thousands of students are getting ready for this year’s STEMfest in Sandy. Casey Scott joined us live at the Mountain American Expo Center, which is expected to be full of science and tech projects for hands-on learning starting, Monday.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

3-legged dog gives Utah boy courage to deal with rare genetic disorder

At just 14 years old, Travis Carpenter sometimes needs a little nudge when making difficult decisions. “I like racing because it’s full of action and never runs out of it,” Travis said. Up here on the deck, he’s actually the “crew chief in-training,” communicating critical information to the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Intermountain Healthcare to rename to Intermountain Health

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare will rebrand to Intermountain Health in 2023. The Utah-based health care provider said in Tuesday’s statement that the change would more accurately reflect the company’s mission of keeping people healthy. “Intermountain’s mission of ‘helping people live the healthiest lives possible’ will...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

University Health recommends getting omicron booster and flu shot now

SALT LAKE CITY — The CDC approved the COVID-19 bivalent boosters that target the most recent omicron variants on September 1. Since then, tens of thousands of Utahns have rolled up their sleeves. Doctors from University of Utah Health Monday reminded everyone that they should also get vaccinated for...
UTAH STATE

