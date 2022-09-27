Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
KSLTV
‘We’re right at that spot where it’s about to take off’: This might be the time for EVs
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding electric vehicles these days, and more of them on Utah roads. Rocky Mountain Power hosted an electric vehicle car show Tuesday to show off the latest options. EVs are changing and becoming a choice for more drivers. It’s...
KSLTV
UTA cutting back bus routes due to short-staffing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is making emergency bus route changes in popular ski areas and across the Wasatch Front to take affect on upcoming change day on Dec. 11. Due to staffing shortages, UTA’s Carl Arky said most of the route changes include a decrease in...
KSLTV
Human-caused wildfires went from 893 to 450 in two years
A rap song about putting your campfires out. A Western about proper target shooting. A Zeus reminding you to make sure your chains aren’t dragging on the road. “It’s great news,” Ted Black said. Black is Utah’s fire marshal and likes all three of those ads because...
KSLTV
Nodding to the past, looking to the future. Utah’s Kennecott again mining copper underground
BINGHAM CANYON, Utah — The Kennecott Copper Mine has been a fixture of the Salt Lake Valley for over 100 years and on Tuesday, the mine announced that it will be moving mining operations underground in its next step to extract copper. The mine — which began operations in...
KSLTV
Kicking off Utah’s STEMfest with Casey Scott
SANDY, Utah — Thousands of students are getting ready for this year’s STEMfest in Sandy. Casey Scott joined us live at the Mountain American Expo Center, which is expected to be full of science and tech projects for hands-on learning starting, Monday.
KSLTV
‘Becoming Outdoor Women’ aims to empower Utah women with outdoor skills
CENTRAL, Utah — Enjoying the outdoors can take special skills, but a new program hopes to educate more Utahns so they can. Through “Becoming Outdoor Women,” a nonprofit educational program new to the state, the goal is for Utah women to develop confidence in those skills and, in turn, themselves.
KSLTV
Utah Red Cross sends volunteers to Florida as Hurricane Ian closes in
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross of Utah sent trained disaster volunteers and staff to Florida this week as the area prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Ian. They’ll join more than 500 volunteers already in the area ready to respond. Parts of the Gulf Coast...
KSLTV
Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
KSLTV
Utah mom encourages others to look for signs of strokes after her 3-month recovery
HOLLADAY, Utah — A Utah mother is grateful she followed her gut and had her family call 911 after waking up in the middle of the night partially paralyzed. Alison Henriksen, 60, said she felt no pain and is not sure what woke her up the night of her stroke.
KSLTV
Third-generation Utah Highway Patrol officer sworn in for the first time in history
A Utah family is giving new meaning to the term, “family business.” Kollin Robertson was sworn in as a third-generation Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, the first third-generation trooper in Utah history. According to a post by the Utah Highway Patrol, The Robertson’s family history began on Oct. 1,...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: What can you if you pay someone to do work but they disappear with your money?
Imagine paying a deposit only to have them take your money and ghost you. When it happened to a Salt Lake woman with a tattoo artist she had used before, she decided to Get Gephardt to investigate. Eliza Allen wanted some new body art, so she reached out to an...
KSLTV
How helpful is Utah’s SHARP survey? Parents have just days to give input
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah parents have one more week to give their feedback on the State Board of Education’s decision to pull its support for the Student Health and Risk Prevention survey, otherwise known as SHARP. Earlier this year the board decided it would no longer support...
KSLTV
3-legged dog gives Utah boy courage to deal with rare genetic disorder
At just 14 years old, Travis Carpenter sometimes needs a little nudge when making difficult decisions. “I like racing because it’s full of action and never runs out of it,” Travis said. Up here on the deck, he’s actually the “crew chief in-training,” communicating critical information to the...
KSLTV
Intermountain Healthcare to rename to Intermountain Health
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare will rebrand to Intermountain Health in 2023. The Utah-based health care provider said in Tuesday’s statement that the change would more accurately reflect the company’s mission of keeping people healthy. “Intermountain’s mission of ‘helping people live the healthiest lives possible’ will...
KSLTV
University Health recommends getting omicron booster and flu shot now
SALT LAKE CITY — The CDC approved the COVID-19 bivalent boosters that target the most recent omicron variants on September 1. Since then, tens of thousands of Utahns have rolled up their sleeves. Doctors from University of Utah Health Monday reminded everyone that they should also get vaccinated for...
