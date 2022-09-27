Read full article on original website
Terra Classic surges 50% as Binance offers token burning mechanism
Terra Classic (LUNC), the original crypto token of the Terra-LUNA blockchain that collapsed back in May, gained over 50% on Tuesday following an announcement by Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, that it would support a burn mechanism for the network. Fast facts. LUNC was trading up...
Could reversible crypto transactions tackle hacker crime? Stanford study sparks debate
A recent study from Stanford University proposes the adoption of opt-in “reversible transactions” for use in cases of cryptocurrency hacks and theft – an idea that has sparked heated debate in the online crypto community. In a Sunday tweet, Stanford University blockchain researcher Kaili Wang shared a...
Is crypto in a deep funk? Think again
The growth of the crypto sector to date has mostly been driven by those familiar with the technology. Many liken it to a rabbit hole, where the typical user starts off with some curiosity about Bitcoin, discovers Ethereum, and then goes off on any number of tangents involving smart contracts, DeFi, NFTs or any of the other sub-segments of the crypto industry.
USDC coming to five additional blockchain ecosystems
Circle Internet Financial, Inc., the global financial technology company behind the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, will soon be making the token available on five additional blockchains, Chief Product Officer Nikhil Chandhok said on Wednesday at the company’s Converge22 conference. Fast facts. USDC is expected to function on Arbitrum, NEAR,...
Kevin O’Leary to launch Web3 fund, becomes UAE citizen
Kevin O’Leary plans to launch a Web 3.0-focused investment fund called Cipher, the Shark Tank investor told Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau at the Converge22 blockchain and cryptocurrency conference on Wednesday in San Francisco. Fast facts. “We’ve got to get away from this speculative price of an asset here,” he...
Blockchain’s alternative?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 26, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Blockchain not the only distributed ledger technology. And we take a closer look at whether an Ethereum proof-of-work fork make sense?. We’ll have more on those stories in this episode of The Daily Forkast...
Banking in the Metaverse
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 27, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. On today’s show, we take a deeper dive into whether the future of banking is already a virtual reality as Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of DBS, joins us to talk more about banking and the metaverse.
Are DAOs above the rules?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. A move against a DAO by the CFTC has got crypto incensed. Are they in the wrong though?. It’s a move that could shake up the whole of crypto, and we’ll be taking a closer look in this episode of The Daily Forkast, September 28.
Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers
Bitcoin broke above the US$19,000 resistance level in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, as most other tokens on the top 10 list by market capitalization gained ground. XRP continued its slide from Monday to lead the decliners, but remains higher over the past seven days. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 2.2%...
China trials cross-border settlement involving cenbank digital currencies
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A central bank digital currency trial focused on cross-border transactions has been completed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, with Chinese state-owned banks participating as Beijing tries to internationalise its digital yuan.
Cryptocurrencies much more than trading tools, says Caselin at AAX exchange
Financial regulators are becoming increasingly vocal about the need for clear rules of the road for trading cryptocurrencies, with the U.S., Singapore and India among countries raising warnings about volatility and the risks for retail investors. But researcher Ben Caselin says the focus on trading alone misses several other features...
Do Kwon denies cashout allegations
Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. founder and chief executive officer Kwon Do-hyung, otherwise known as Do Kwon, has denied his involvement in the alleged movement of funds from the Luna Foundation Guard Ltd. to crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin. “There is no “cashout” as alleged, I haven’t used Kucoin or OKex...
South Korea’s crypto market capitalization drops 58%; user numbers rise
South Korea’s crypto market was worth 23 trillion won (about US$16.1 billion) in the first half of 2022, down 58% from 55.2 trillion won in the six-month period at the end of last year, according to data from the Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU). Fast facts. The daily trading volume...
Christie’s launches curated art Ethereum NFT marketplace
Christie’s, the 256-year-old fine art auction house, is debuting Christie’s 3.0, an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace with the launch of an exclusive collection from leading Web 3.0 visual artist Diana Sinclair. Fast facts. The New York-based auction house has made waves in the space, most notably by auctioning Beeple’s...
BIS mBridge cross-border CBDC project concludes pilot, advisor says
Hong Kong’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) project with three other central banks and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has completed its pilot, an advisor from the BIS and a specialist from Thailand’s central bank said on Tuesday. Fast facts. The mBridge pilot saw 20 commercial banks...
Alex Mashinsky steps down as Celsius CEO
Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive officer of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC which has filed for bankruptcy, has resigned from his position, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday. Fast facts. The company’s chief financial officer, Chris Ferraro, has been appointed as interim CEO and as chief...
Markets: XRP reverses gains, Bitcoin stuck under US$19,000, Ether trades lower
Bitcoin remained stuck below a US$19,000 ceiling in Monday afternoon trading in Asia as concern about inflation and rising interest rates prompted selling across most asset classes. XRP slipped but remained well ahead for the week. Ether and all the other top 10 coins by market capitalization lost ground, with Solana logging the largest fall.
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials
When it comes to forecasting, some predictions are more reliable than others, and just shy of nine months ago, when Forkast increased our coverage and then forecast that this year could see breakthroughs in central bank digital currencies, we were on reasonably solid ground. And 2022 has indeed shaped up as a year in which significant developments have taken place in the CBDC space.
