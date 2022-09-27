Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed western Cuba, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people. Ian became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it headed towards Florida’s west coast.
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on Western Cuba
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast later Sunday to begin rapidly strengthening with Western Cuba facing risk of significant wind and storm impacts.
msn.com
‘Hours of terror’: Hurricane Ian’s passing causes massive floods, destroys homes in Cuba
A damaged hospital, destroyed homes, downed trees and power poles, and towns where residents wade through waist-deep water. Those are some of the images coming out of Cuba in the aftermath of the destruction left by Category 3 Hurricane Ian, which battered the island’s westernmost provinces Tuesday. “It has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ferocious Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130mph, as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning, per the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The storm, which has been linked to at least two deaths in Puerto...
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida, leaves millions in dark
Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The storm was set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean later Thursday.
What’s the difference between a hurricane, cyclone and typhoon?
The tropical storm season is upon us, but for those landlocked or who just don’t know, the terminology and differences between a type of storm can get confusing. But the three main words tend to be variations of each other.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm churning through Caribbean
NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explainedThe storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid
HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service...
Hurricane Ian killed at least 2 people in Cuba and wiped out power to the entire island
Crews rushed to restore power to some of the millions of Cubans who lost electricity as Ian battered the western region with fierce winds and treacherous storm surge.
Cuba goes dark after Hurricane Ian strikes. Can it end the great ‘apagón?’ | Editorial
Cuba goes dark after Hurricane Ian crosses island as a Category 3 hurricane
Power starting to return to Cuba after departure of Hurricane Ian
Authorities were slowly restoring electricity in Cuba on Wednesday following an 18-hour power outage in the country caused by Hurricane Ian, which killed two people and left widespread damage. Ian caused five buildings in the capital to collapse, while another 68 were partially damaged, authorities said. cb/rd/yow/bc/to
‘We’re natural fighters’: Cubans brave sweeping power cuts in Hurricane Ian aftermath
As parts of the island languish without electricity, people worry about the worsening after-effects of the storm
Hurricane Ian: More than 2.4M without power in Florida
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- More than 2 million people throughout the state of Florida were without power early Thursday as officials began to take stock of the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4...
Flooded homes, hospital damaged after Hurricane Ian wallops Florida: Live updates
Parts of Florida's Gulf Coast saw major damage as Hurricane Ian swept through the state, damaging buildings and and flooding communities. Updates.
NBC News
Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage
Cuba is now facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has more details on the damage and destruction across the country.Sept. 28, 2022.
Comments / 0