Florida State

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba

Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed western Cuba, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people. Ian became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it headed towards Florida’s west coast.
ENVIRONMENT
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Florida State
Ferocious Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130mph, as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning, per the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The storm, which has been linked to at least two deaths in Puerto...
ENVIRONMENT
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida, leaves millions in dark

Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The storm was set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean later Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm churning through Caribbean

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explainedThe storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing. 
FLORIDA STATE
Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service...
ENVIRONMENT
Power starting to return to Cuba after departure of Hurricane Ian

Authorities were slowly restoring electricity in Cuba on Wednesday following an 18-hour power outage in the country caused by Hurricane Ian, which killed two people and left widespread damage. Ian caused five buildings in the capital to collapse, while another 68 were partially damaged, authorities said. cb/rd/yow/bc/to
ENVIRONMENT
Hurricane Ian: More than 2.4M without power in Florida

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- More than 2 million people throughout the state of Florida were without power early Thursday as officials began to take stock of the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4...
FLORIDA STATE

