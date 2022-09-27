ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Community Impact Houston

New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe

Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens

The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston City Council finalizes $83.5 million investment in Buffalo Bayou Park

Houston City Council voted unanimously to finalize its part of a $310 million investment into the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park. The agreement is a partnership between Harris County and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The city will invest $83.5 million, the county will invest $24 million, and the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Weekly lane closures for Seabrook, Kemah begin Tuesday

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — A fresh batch of lane closures around State Highway 146 in Seabrook begins on Tuesday, September 27. Starting with FM 2094 near SH 146, all lanes will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will not reopen until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. This closure is for installing precast concrete panels on the express bridge.
SEABROOK, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies

A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
spacecityweather.com

A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022

Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Merkel continues to impact Alvin community

Because he has been such a public figure in Alvin for so many years, residents have been wondering about how Mike Merkel is doing after he retired as police chief. They also wonder if he is enjoying his new position as Justice of the Peace. The man who was the...
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 KISS FM

It’s Illegal to Sit On the Sidewalk in This Texas City

Picture this: You're waiting for your ride to pick you up after an evening out with friends at the bar. You have a seat on the curb of the sidewalk while you finish off a slice of pizza you bought from a food truck. You dig through your purse for some cash for your cab. Then, all of a sudden, a police officer is asking you for your information and writing you a ticket.
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road

Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
WILLIS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast

WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
WEBSTER, TX

