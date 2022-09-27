Read full article on original website
This Latina reporter and author urges women of color not to 'lose sight of our own value'
Journalist Daniela Pierre-Bravo is familiar with the struggle to fit in and belong. An on-air reporter for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pierre-Bravo, 31, has collected her experiences and life lessons in a new book, “The Other: How To Own Your Power at Work as a Woman of Color.” (MSNBC and NBC News are both owned by NBCUniversal.)
NPR
At White House Conference on Hunger is a woman who's doing the work in her community
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Desire La-Marr Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy's Giving Market in the Philly area, about Biden's goal for ending hunger in America. Hunger is a big problem in the U.S. Government figures show that in 2020, more than 38 million Americans faced food insecurity. President Biden is hosting the first White House Conference on Hunger in 50 years, and earlier today, he announced his goal for ending hunger in America.
CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL・
Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released
South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Nancy Pelosi booed at NYC music festival: ‘Let’s go’
Nancy Pelosi was booed during a surprise appearance at the Global Citizen music festival in New York City. The Democratic US House speaker took the stage to speak about the climate crisis, with some booing being heard from the audience, videos from the event show.“As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” she said.Others in the crowd cheered for the California lawmaker while some could be heard heckling. The sounds from the audience continued for most of her speech.“It’s thanks to your help that the...
Nikki Haley fires back after Sunny Hostin accused her of hiding her ethnicity: 'I embrace my Indian heritage'
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley hit back Wednesday at "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin, who accused her of trying to hide her Indian heritage by using "Nikki" as her first name. Haley joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss her reaction to the racially charged remarks, calling out the left's...
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
A man who helped get migrants on DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed: 'I never, ever knew that it was a governor' behind the stunt
"My only will has always been to help people," a man who said he helped recruit migrants to get on flights bound for Martha's Vineyard told CNN.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is reportedly getting divorced from her second husband
MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, The New York Times reports. The news comes after Jewett was quietly removed from her online posts about her charitable giving. Scott, who's worth $27.8 billion, married Jewett in 2021 after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. MacKenzie Scott and...
Don Jr promotes clip of royal commentator saying Africans should pay slave trade reparations to British sailors
Donald Trump Jr liked a Twitter post with a video of CNN host Don Lemon being stunned into silence by a royal commentator claiming descendants of British sailors should be paid reparations over the African slave trade.Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Lemon on his show that it was African kings who should pay out rather than the British Empire.The clip went viral on Tuesday - garnering a like from Mr Trump Jr on Twitter - but was from Fordwich’s appearance on his show last week following the death of the Queen.Lemon started the conversation by telling his guest that...
Trump news - live: Former president nearly fired Ivanka and Jared via tweet, claims new book
Donald Trump came very close to firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from the White House via a tweet, a new book has claimed.According to an early copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book obtained by CNN, the 45th president was seconds away from firing off a tweet that would’ve alerted his kin about the termination of their employment.Both Ivanka and Kushner were working as senior White House aides and the former president - who reportedly grew tired of his son-in-law’s presence and described him as sounding “like a child” - only decided...
AOL Corp
A Christian author says 'Christian nationalism' is out of step with the historic faith
Proponents of “Christian nationalism” claim that they represent the truest form of the faith and that they know God’s will in a way others do not and cannot, and so they often believe they are empowered to impose their vision of the common good on the rest of the country.
Jimmy Failla roasts AOC for new capitalism complaint: 'A low-IQ TikToker who happens to serve in Congress'
"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla sounded off on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her latest rant complaining about capitalism and emphasizing the need for immigration in order to fund social programs amid a low U.S. birth rate. On "Fox & Friends First" on Friday, Failla noted that legal immigration is needed, but Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow Democrats are encouraging anything but a legal process.
Girls Who Code founder speaks out after learning that a Pennsylvania school district had banned her books: 'This is about controlling women and it starts with controlling our girls'
"This is an opportunity to realize how big this movement is against our kids and how much we need to fight," Reshma Saujani told Insider.
