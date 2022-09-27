Read full article on original website
Smart Factory at WSU's Innovation Campus explores potential future of aviation manufacturing
A S. Wichita couple realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. Wichita State soccer clubs anticipate growth with stadium renovations. Updated: 5 hours ago. The presidents of both the men’s and women’s soccer clubs at...
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, along with students at Wichita State University, developed an app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. “If you need resources,...
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita. McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.
Derby couple to volunteer with American Red Cross in Florida
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
A less-warm Wednesday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming into the 80s, and close to 90 degrees in a few spots over southern Kansas on Tuesday, today will be five to ten degrees cooler behind a weak cold front. However, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon are near normal for late September.
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month. Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The...
Dream Flights offered for local senior veterans
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
Building You: Jose Gutierrez of Jose Gutierrez Agency
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. After a year in business, Jose Gutierrez is expanding his insurance agency near 31st Street South and Seneca. Gutierrez is hiring two marketers, a producer, a customer service representative and a protégé, who he can groom to become an agency owner.
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility on Monday. It comes after 12 NEWS sent an open records request for information on the concerns. Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the concerns date back to...
Finance expert discusses far-reaching ripple effects from Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the nation’s focus is on Florida and efforts to help millions directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, the effects aren’t confined within the storm’s path. Florida is a large contributor to the U.S. economy. The Sunshine State has the fourth highest domestic gross domestic product (GDP) in the U.S. and in that category, ranks 16th in the world. With a powerful force of nature like Hurricane Ian, the effects could be felt across the country.
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
Newton’s Brian Skinner named Kansas Teacher of the Year
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson announced Newton High School interrelated special education English teacher Brian Skinner as the 2023 Teacher of the Year on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the 2023 Dale Dennis Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet in Wichita. Skinner was named the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of eight finalists.
Does It Work? Vejo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Making smoothies at home can be messy and time-consuming. The makers of the Vejo say their device changes that by blending your favorite drinks with the pod and the press of a button, in just 30 seconds. Does the portable blender work as advertised. To put...
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
