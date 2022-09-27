Read full article on original website
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
Brazilian farmers planting soybeans at faster pace, consultancies say
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are sowing soybeans at a faster pace this season, according to estimates from two agribusiness consultancies on Monday. They cited significant advances in the state of Parana and progress in the pace of sowing in the state of Mato Grosso, the largest producer of soybeans in Brazil, as driving the trend.
Corn and soybeans close at two-week low | Monday, September 26, 2022
Corn ended the day down 11¢ to $6.66. Soybeans are down 13¢ to $14.12. The last time corn saw prices this low was Sept. 8, and soybeans haven't been this low since Sept. 12. CBOT wheat closed down 23¢. KC wheat is down 21¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 18¢.
USDA Chief Economist says farm income strong, but uncertainty looms
Speaking on a panel at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City today, USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says farm income is up but so is farmer anxiety. "When one looks at farm income at a very high scale, farm income looks pretty good," he says. "But when you tell producers this, you always have to realize there's a tremendous amount of anxiety. Those input prices are catching up to them."
The curious case of falling gold prices
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — It should be the perfect time to own...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn harvest 12% complete, soy 8%; ratings steady
(New throughout, adds USDA figures) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 12% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, one percentage point behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 13% and two percentage points behind the five-year average of 14%. Progress across the U.S. Midwest has picked up, but remains behind last year's pace, with the corn harvest 6% complete in Illinois and Indiana and 5% in Iowa. This week a year ago, Illinois had harvested 20% of its corn, Indiana had combined 14% and Iowa corn was 8% harvested. The USDA reported the U.S. soy harvest as 8% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 11% and the five-year average of 13%. Condition ratings for both crops were even versus a week earlier, in line with analyst expectations. The government rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop as good to excellent. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been seeded as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 33% but ahead of the five-year average of 30%. The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 96% complete, the government said, up from 94% previously. All figures in percent: Category Analyst Analyst USDA USDA average range last this week week Corn condition* 52 51-53 52 52 Corn harvested 13 11-16 7 (percent) 12 Soybeans 55 54-56 55 55 condition* Soybeans 11 7-13 3 8 harvested (percent) Winter wheat 33 25-35 21 31 planted (percent) Spring wheat 97 94-99 94 96 harvested (percent) *Percent good/excellent (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Oil prices jump after U.S. crude, fuel stocks drop, dollar weakens
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a second day, rebounding from recent losses as the U.S. dollar eased off recent gains and U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns and a rebound in consumer demand.
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures fall to multi-month lows on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit a two-month low on Monday and the benchmark December lean hogs contract hit an eight-month low as worries about the U.S. and world economy triggered a round of long liquidation, analysts said. "This market is looking for positive...
EU crop monitor raises Russian wheat crop estimates to 95 mln T
PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday raised its projections for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95.0 million tonnes from 88.8 million tonnes forecast in June, now 25% above last year's level. MARS projected Russia's barley crop at 21.7 million tonnes, up 2...
Russian farmers might plant less winter grain if rains persist -analysts
MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian farmers could sow less winter grains for the 2023 crop this autumn than a year ago due to heavy rains which replaced dry weather in the central and southern regions, analysts said. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying the grain mainly to...
GRAINS-Wheat rises for second day on Black Sea supply concerns, corn eases
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Wednesday, supported by worries over supplies amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $8.75-1/2...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-8 cents, corn down 2-5 cents, soy down 2-4 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 8 cents per bushel. * Wheat is under pressure from the...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
Argentine weekly soy sales slow after FX crackdown -government
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 65.2% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, lagging behind the sales rate reported at the same time in the previous season. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of oil and meal...
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to reach 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over the...
UPDATE 2-Argentina soy harvest set to climb next season; wheat, corn to retreat
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to rise to 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over...
