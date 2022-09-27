ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV

The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
Yardbarker

New York Giants have the top graded offensive lineman in football across 3 weeks

The New York Giants might’ve been outmatched against the Dallas Cowboys, but star left tackle Andrew Thomas held his own against a dominant opposing pass rush. The Giants gave up an egregious five sacks and 27 pressures against the Cowboys in Week 3, despite a resilient effort from Daniel Jones that saw him running for his life the entire game.
