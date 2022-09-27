Read full article on original website
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning backpedals on Broncos’ Russell Wilson slam
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Veteran Wide Receiver Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Monday Night Game
A New York Giants veteran wide receiver left Monday night's game vs. the Cowboys on a cart, believed to have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately, that suspicion has proven true. Sterling Shepard is going to miss the rest of the season. Shepard, 29, went down with a knee injury. It...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo
During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
Bears Fail at Both City and Country Fumble Recoveries
Coach Matt Eberflus has a unique approach to recovering fumbles and his team failed at it Sunday regardless of which approach they took.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV
The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
Yardbarker
New York Giants have the top graded offensive lineman in football across 3 weeks
The New York Giants might’ve been outmatched against the Dallas Cowboys, but star left tackle Andrew Thomas held his own against a dominant opposing pass rush. The Giants gave up an egregious five sacks and 27 pressures against the Cowboys in Week 3, despite a resilient effort from Daniel Jones that saw him running for his life the entire game.
