The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NBC Miami

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
NBC Miami

Deebo Samuel Signing With Jordan Brand Is ‘Dream Come True'

Deebo signing with Jordan Brand is 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the NFL's most unique "wide back" offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel's versatility is his greatest gift on the football field. He can catch the football. He can run with the football. And now, he's a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV

The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
