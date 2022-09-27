Read full article on original website
Mariners' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Seattle stands in American League
SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead
The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
WTOP
Wild Card Glance
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. W L Pct WCGB.
WTOP
Today in Sports History: Expos to Move to Washington D.C.
1923 — Gene Sarazen beats Walter Hagen 1 up to capture the PGA championship. 1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Lou Nova in the sixth round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain the world heavyweight title. 1954 — Willie Mays makes his over-the-shoulder catch of...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
WTOP
Ahead of big fight, boxer remembers father, coach who was killed in DC
This weekend, boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will fight in one of the biggest fights of his career — the Beltway Battles in D.C. But when he takes the ring, he will do so without his No. 1 fan, coach and father in his corner. His father, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr.,...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
WTOP
Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes predictably labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings. The focus of the second year will be about making progress, no matter how incremental. “I told the team, the odds are stacked against...
Central Illinois Proud
Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching
Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the scoring swings already have been off the charts. It’s difficult to know what might come Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Boston. Baltimore won 14-8 on Monday....
WTOP
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last...
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas' Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
WTOP
Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid slung a towel over his shoulder and ditched his sneakers somewhere on the McAlister Field House court as he walked toward an ice tub. He stripped his socks, sunk his size-17 feet into the frosty water and started shooting the breeze with P.J. Tucker.
