ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles improve playoff odds with shelling of Red Sox

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3cub_0iBZD51S00

Cedric Mullins led off the game with a home run and added a two-run triple in Baltimore’s four-run second inning and Anthony Santander homered twice as the Orioles pounded the host Boston Red Sox for a 14-8 victory Monday night.

Gunnar Henderson and Austin Hays also homered, and Kyle Stowers had three hits, including an RBI triple, to help Baltimore (80-73) boost its playoff chances by winning the opener of a four-game series.

J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder homered, and Enrique Hernandez had two run-producing singles for three RBIs for the Red Sox. This marked the first game since Boston (72-81) was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Red Sox have lost six in a row and nine of their last 12.

The Orioles led 6-5 through four innings, with the Red Sox having already racked up 11 hits.

Then Santander got going, with home runs in the sixth and seventh innings to give him 31 for the season.

Mullins has 16 homers this year and his latest blast helped set the tone. Jorge Mateo doubled in a run in the second inning for the Orioles, who snapped a two-game skid after three consecutive victories.

Spenser Watkins (5-6) was the winning pitcher despite giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

A 1-hour, 40-minute rain delay took place prior to the top of the third inning with the Orioles leading 5-2.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles was dinged for two second-inning runs, the first coming on Martinez’s 13th home run of the season.

There were more rough times for Boston’s Connor Seabold (0-4), who was ripped for the third straight start. He remains in search of his first victory in the majors.

Baltimore batters struck out seven times but drew eight walks — three apiece by Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle. The Orioles scored in every inning except for the fourth and the ninth. Baltimore has reached a double-digit run total in two of its last three games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Jordan Lyles
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yankees#The Orioles#Rbi#The Red Sox
NJ.com

Angels promote former Phillies prospect

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy