ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Peyton Manning Begs Giants To Call Timeout vs. Cowboys (Video)

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgZQO_0iBZCZ4800

The Hall of Famer was not too pleased with New York’s clock management at the end of the first half.

ESPN’s “ManningCast” broadcast during Monday Night Football is often full of fun moments. In the latest edition, it captured a particularly exasperated Peyton Manning offering fruitless pleas to the TV screen during the end of the first half of the Giants-Cowboys matchup that was fun for viewers but, apparently, not too fun for the former Colt and Bronco.

Trailing, 6–3, at the time, New York took over possession at its own 20-yard line with 2:30 to play in the half. With all three of their timeouts, the Giants took their time getting onto the ball as the clock ticked under a minute to go and the offense at midfield. Manning pleaded for the team to call a timeout to get organized, repeatedly motioning at the camera, but to no avail.

From 1:08 left on the clock to :42—when it was actually Dallas who finally called time—Manning said the words “timeout” or “time” 97 times. Okay, it was actually only 15, but it felt like many more, as the clock kept ticking down and Manning grew increasingly agitated at Daniel Jones and Co. for wasting precious seconds. The Giants eventually turned the ball over on downs, giving Dallas possession at midfield. The Cowboys were able to move into fringe field goal territory, but Brett Maher’s 59-yard attempt missed wide left.

The moral of the story, if there is any, is this: keep the Manning brothers on TV, and maybe consult them for basic clock management pointers.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning destroys CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys OC for embarrassing drop vs. Giants

Every inch matters in the NFL. A difference between a couple yards makes a world of difference, perhaps turning an offensive drive destined to end on a field goal to a touchdown, doubling the scoring output. And with the Dallas Cowboys locked in a tight contest against division rivals New York Giants, the Cowboys cannot afford to slip up and make the simplest of mistakes, and that’s what happened to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter of the back-and-forth affair, and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning is letting them hear it on ManningCast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Judge
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Hall Of Famer#Espn
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy