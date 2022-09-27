ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Talk to the hand..
2d ago

This is so bad, little kids willsee them and think they are candy. We will have even more child overdose deaths.

KWTX

CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas. The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Is the system failing juveniles as crime rises around Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple crimes just months a part in the city of Memphis and what’s in common? The same or similar crimes happening again but this time ending in murders. The city has seen reports of increasing juvenile crime and now, the city is considering a curfew.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis may restore 1978 pensions for police, fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials announced Wednesday a plan to restore pensions for police and fire employees that they say will help with recruiting and retaining first responders. Mayor Jim Strickland will seek city council approval to allow police and firefighters to have the option to choose the city’s 1978 pension plan, or the 2016 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City may open curfew centers for teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis city council is taking steps to explore how to help young people and tackle crime with a new resolution that would look at opening a curfew center in the city, a safe place where young people who are out too late can be taken. Memphis has a curfew law that states […]
MEMPHIS, TN
houstonstringer_com

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Brewery, business on Madison report $10k in damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Edge District Saturday, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage. Police said they found Curtis Green, 33, hiding inside a bathroom at Memphis Made Brewery in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. They said he broke out windows of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
92Q

Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto

24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24). The post Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto appeared first on 92 Q.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN

