Talk to the hand..
2d ago
This is so bad, little kids willsee them and think they are candy. We will have even more child overdose deaths.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Opinion | Lawsuit: Walgreens saturated Tennessee with narcotics | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC says Tennessee is fifth in the country when it comes to people per capita dying from opioids. A new lawsuit says it's putting the blame on one company, Walgreens. The suit alleges, "Walgreens utterly saturated the state of Tennessee with narcotics." In 14 years,...
CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas. The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.
3 charged after drug bust at Memphis home reveals Ecstasy, cocaine, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men with active warrants were arrested during a drug bust in Memphis. On Sept. 27, detectives issued a search warrant for drugs in the 700 block of Leath Street. Two of the suspects, Justin Smith and Anthony Butler, were detained on the front porch, according...
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree […]
Memphis one step closer to enforcing curfew in effort to tackle crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one step closer to enforcing a curfew for kids 17 and under. The possibility of a curfew has been an ongoing discussion between city council members and the Memphis Police Department, who would enforce the curfew, for weeks. City ordinance states kids 16 and...
Is the system failing juveniles as crime rises around Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple crimes just months a part in the city of Memphis and what’s in common? The same or similar crimes happening again but this time ending in murders. The city has seen reports of increasing juvenile crime and now, the city is considering a curfew.
Memphis may restore 1978 pensions for police, fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials announced Wednesday a plan to restore pensions for police and fire employees that they say will help with recruiting and retaining first responders. Mayor Jim Strickland will seek city council approval to allow police and firefighters to have the option to choose the city’s 1978 pension plan, or the 2016 […]
City may open curfew centers for teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis city council is taking steps to explore how to help young people and tackle crime with a new resolution that would look at opening a curfew center in the city, a safe place where young people who are out too late can be taken. Memphis has a curfew law that states […]
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
'Glue, scissors and paper' | Two Venezuelans bring their small business to a Collierville storefront
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — What started as a small arts and crafts business in Venezuela, is now a major balloon and party favor business in Collierville that caters to the Hispanic community. The small business named "Glue, scissors and paper" (but in Spanish), wasn’t quite as big as the owners...
Brewery, business on Madison report $10k in damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Edge District Saturday, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage. Police said they found Curtis Green, 33, hiding inside a bathroom at Memphis Made Brewery in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. They said he broke out windows of the […]
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of arsons. Delina “DC” Collier, 22, was arrested Monday evening on an arson charge. In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires in the...
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto
24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24). The post Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto appeared first on 92 Q.
Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
Woman shot after opening the the door at Midtown apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after gunfire ripped through a Midtown apartment, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on September 22. The woman told police that she heard knocking...
Woman indicted after toddler dies from being left in hot car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted on two charges after allegedly leaving a one-year-old boy inside a hot car in May. Fay Eschoe, 62, has been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of 8. The incident...
Fire intentionally set at vacant home in South Memphis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire engulfed a vacant South Memphis home late Monday night. The fire happened at a vacant duplex in the 500 block of E. Mallory. According to the Memphis Fire Department, a call about the blaze came in at 11:53 p.m., and the fire was put out by 12:36 a.m.
3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two men tried...
