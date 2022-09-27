ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

Lady ‘Jackets pick up win over Webb City

In front of a large home crowd, the Lebanon High School softball team picked up a big win over the Webb City Cardinals in a non-conference game on Monday afternoon, 6-3. Lebanon (13-11 overall) struck first in the opening inning on a triple from senior Makayla Dawson, that scored two runs on a 1-1 count after Raegan McCowan and Gracie Waterman singled to help get the scoring started.
LEBANON, MO
kjfmradio.com

2022 Missouri softball rankings for Sept. 23

KJFM SPORTS — Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings are based on ranking committee coordinators across the state. T10. Jefferson (Conception Junction) (10-5) T10. Green City (8-2) CLASS 2. T-1. Marceline (11-3) T-1. Sherwood (11-1) 3. North Platte (13-1) 4. Carrollton (12-3) 5. Elsberry (13-2) 6. Lawson (14-4)
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy