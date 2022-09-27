ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Daily Lobo

UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale

University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nine chefs get ready to compete in ‘Duke it Out’ competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night. Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for...
KRQE News 13

Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Halloween enrichment night at the ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding its Halloween Enrichment Night October 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The night gives attendees a chance to make Halloween-themed enrichment items for animals at the zoo. The event is open to all ages, but anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Staff at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience

Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico wildfire victim celebrates 100th birthday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This wasn’t just any birthday celebration. This was one for the books. Tommie Carter celebrated her 100th birthday Monday at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque. It’s a hotel she’s called home since May after her entire life was destroyed in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon wildfire.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran

Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were […]
LAGUNA, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council

At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
SANTA FE, NM

