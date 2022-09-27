Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Daily Lobo
UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale
University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
Doc's Sports Service
New Mexico Lobos vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels Prediction, 9/30/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Runnin' Rebels (-15) The UNLV Runnin' Rebels (3-1) are hosting the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Friday. New Mexico opens as 15-point dogs from oddsmakers. The total is 45.5. The New Mexico Lobos head into this matchup 2-2 for this year. In their last matchup,...
Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits. “I just help share my story as […]
KRQE News 13
Nine chefs get ready to compete in ‘Duke it Out’ competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night. Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for...
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
‘Eco-warrior’ from Albuquerque dies
“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute said. “He is sorely missed by so many as a dear friend, leader, and mentor.”
KOAT 7
Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
Halloween enrichment night at the ABQ BioPark
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding its Halloween Enrichment Night October 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The night gives attendees a chance to make Halloween-themed enrichment items for animals at the zoo. The event is open to all ages, but anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Staff at […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico wildfire victim celebrates 100th birthday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This wasn’t just any birthday celebration. This was one for the books. Tommie Carter celebrated her 100th birthday Monday at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque. It’s a hotel she’s called home since May after her entire life was destroyed in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon wildfire.
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran
Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
World record attempts & more: 50th Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta days away
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will kick off its first events on Friday, followed by the start of big crowds at Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday. In all, ten days of events will stretch from September 30 through October 9. From world record setting attempts to parking lot changes that may help […]
New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were […]
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
Santa Fe Reporter
Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council
At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
