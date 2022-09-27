Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
From citizen to scientist: How anyone can advance scientific research
When considering research, many people don’t realize just how many non-scientists are involved. In many cases — especially in environmentally-focused research — data collection relies heavily on volunteers participating in “citizen science.”. Citizen science is when volunteers collect data to contribute to larger research projects, with...
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Wednesday, giving Ray F. Sennett Middle School teachers the chance to voice their opinions on the recent ousting of Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the school’s former principal. Teachers arrived in full force to ask for their principal back.
212 MMSD students, staff test positive for COVID week of Sept. 19
Fewer Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 19 than the week prior. The district’s case count shows 212 new cases in its most recent week, down from 272 the week of Sept. 12, though above the first two weeks of the school year, which recorded 95 and 158 cases.
ASM student council introduces new legislation, CANA presents
The Associated Students of Madison held their second meeting of the school year Wednesday night. They were presented with several speakers and five new legislation proposals to vote on. Following a roll call and open forum, president Eli Tsarovsky and vice president Cleo Le of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association...
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Sennett staff say former principal gave school 'hope,' ask for return
Sennett Middle School staff members are asking Madison Metropolitan School District leadership to reinstate the principal who left the school less than a month into the school year. MMSD announced in an email to families Monday that Jeffrey Copeland, hired in late July to take over the position at the...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
UW Health uses new technique to treat eye cancer in children
MADISON, Wis. — Two UW Health clinicians broke new ground last month, performing a new technique to treat eye cancer in children. Intra-arterial chemotherapy allows clinicians to use chemotherapy drugs with more precision, better targeting retinoblastoma. the most common kind of eye cancer in children. UW Health pediatric hematology...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
Universal changing tables in Dane County addresses issues of gender inequality
The Dane County Supervisors Board passed a resolution in which all bathrooms in county buildings must have universal changing stations. These universal changing stations will be found in restrooms for any gender with adequate space and will provide enough space for two people or a wheelchair and height adjusting abilities.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
