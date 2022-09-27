ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Badger Herald

From citizen to scientist: How anyone can advance scientific research

When considering research, many people don’t realize just how many non-scientists are involved. In many cases — especially in environmentally-focused research — data collection relies heavily on volunteers participating in “citizen science.”. Citizen science is when volunteers collect data to contribute to larger research projects, with...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Wednesday, giving Ray F. Sennett Middle School teachers the chance to voice their opinions on the recent ousting of Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the school’s former principal. Teachers arrived in full force to ask for their principal back.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

212 MMSD students, staff test positive for COVID week of Sept. 19

Fewer Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 19 than the week prior. The district’s case count shows 212 new cases in its most recent week, down from 272 the week of Sept. 12, though above the first two weeks of the school year, which recorded 95 and 158 cases.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
Badger Herald

ASM student council introduces new legislation, CANA presents

The Associated Students of Madison held their second meeting of the school year Wednesday night. They were presented with several speakers and five new legislation proposals to vote on. Following a roll call and open forum, president Eli Tsarovsky and vice president Cleo Le of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Teachers Show Up At School Board Meeting To Defend Their Fired Principal

Teachers showed up at the Madison Metropolitan School District board meeting Wednesday night to defend their fired principal. The actual reason Jeffrey Copeland lost his job hasn’t been made public. The teachers from Ray F. Sennett Middle School say Copeland changed the culture of the school for the better...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Sennett staff say former principal gave school 'hope,' ask for return

Sennett Middle School staff members are asking Madison Metropolitan School District leadership to reinstate the principal who left the school less than a month into the school year. MMSD announced in an email to families Monday that Jeffrey Copeland, hired in late July to take over the position at the...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Uw#Localevent#Graduate Students#University Of Wisconsin#Jewish#Chabad#Hillel International#The Uw Hillel Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
captimes.com

New Sennett principal gone after less than a month

The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage

You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison

Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy