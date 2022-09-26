Read full article on original website
Shiner football: Brooks, Comanches rout Indians 50-12
Dalton Brooks was a pretty busy guy on offense for Shiner against Ganado Friday in Ganado in the district opener. Brooks ran for 262 yards and four touchdowns, three of which were 50 yards or longer, and caught a 54-yard pass to see Shiner win 50-12. Trace Bishop and Carson Schuette added a rushing touchdown each; the Comanche defense came up with a safety, an interception and held Ganado to just two scores.
Yoakum volleyball: Lady Bulldogs wrangle Cowgirls in three sets
Yoakum improved to 5-0 in district after’s Friday’s home sweep of Edna 25-12, 25-13, 25-22. Addison Pekar had six kills, one dig, one block; Macie Blakeney got 23 assists, five digs, one kill, one ace; Brianna Lopez made two kills; Deazia Rios had nine digs, five aces, one assist; Destiny Rios chipped in 13 digs, five kills; Jayana Phillips added nine digs, eight kills, two blocks; Leah Muenich had two digs; Madison Gonzales had one kill, one ace; Olivia Fojt 13 digs, two assists, one kill; Sam Adamek had four digs, two kills; Macie Williams finished with three digs, two kills, two blocks.
Yoakum football: Robinson picks up 200th career win in 'Dogs 42-15 win over Gonzales
The Yoakum Bulldogs welcomed the Gonzales Apaches to their Homecoming festivities this past Friday renewing their rivalry for the 87th time. The Apaches were good guests not spoiling the Bulldogs Homecoming as Yoakum would win 42-15. The victory was a milestone as well for Bulldogs Head Coach Bo Robinson giving him 200 victories in his illustrious career.
Yoakum cross country: Girls varsity place sixth at Gonzales meet
Yoakum cross-country teams ran at the Gonzales Invitational on Saturday with the varsity teams coming in top 10. The Lady Bulldogs were sixth with 141 points. Yoakum was led by Gisela Martinez who came in at No. 15 with 13 minutes, 29 seconds. Sierra Rivera was No. 29 in 14:02...
Arthur Etzler Sr.
Arthur Etzler Sr., 102, of Hallettsville, was called home to his heavenly reward on Sept. 17, 2022 again to be reunited with his loving wife of 74 years, RoseMary. He was born July 2, 1920, in Hallettsville to Paul and Hedwig Leopold Etzler and attended Sacred Heart School in Hallettsville.
HALF A CENTURY
By CHASTITY GRANT CARTER Special to the Tribune-Herald Junior. Elmo. Chief. Alderman. Those are just some of the names the fine folks around Hallettsville and surrounding towns have called him through the years. Though these days, especially, MISTER Grant, would be the more appropriate title for most of us. Yet far and away the one still used most is, quite simply, “Chief,” for it’s a…
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Could Tropical Storm Ian Headed for Florida Affect the Crossroads
As Floridians hurry to make the necessary preparations, and as we all await the latest updates on Tropical Storm Ian, weather experts are predicting the storm will either hit Florida as a tropical storm or worse, a hurricane, likely by the middle of the week. President Biden has already declared...
COLUMN Miracles can happen anyplace, even Kolache Fest...
If you don’t use you lose it, or so I been told, so along that same vein: You don’t recognize certain things you should, you run the risk of them not happening anymore So, I’m pretty certain we witnessed a real-life miracle during Saturday’s Kolache Fest in Hallettsville, right before the Kolache Eating Contest took flight. If it wasn't a miracle, it was absolutely a mighty good replica, or one…
Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero. Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.
Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher
ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
A look at next year’s school tax rates
Lavaca County school districts’ tax rates decreased by an average of $128.06 this year, local proposed school tax figures show. Average residences by district totaled a median of about $1,119 in school taxes. Data in this article reflects information from Hallettsville ISD (HISD), Yoakum ISD (YISD), Shiner ISD (SISD),...
Coyote seen jumping up fence and onto shed in Texas neighborhood
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
Chase ends in arrest
A woman was arrested after a high-speed chase this afternoon. Melissa Marie Parker, 36 of Port Lavaca, is in Calhoun County Jail after being arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department officers for evading arrest with a vehicle as well as on a blue warrant for parole violations. No bond has been set as yet.
National 4-H Week Oct.2-8
The DeWitt County Commissioners’ Court opted to join municipalities nationwide in officially recognizing the first full week of October as National 4-H Week at their Sept. 12 meeting. County Extension Agent Anthony Netardus thanked the commissioners for their continued support of the development program that served 298 local youth...
Monday night’s mutual aid fire call likely a total loss
Although they successfully quenched the flames, Shiner Fire Chief Billy Petru the house fire Shiner got call to assist with in Gonzales County overnight Monday will likely be written off as a total loss. “We were requested for mutual aid in Gonzales County,” Petru told us early Tuesday. “It was...
