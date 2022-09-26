By CHASTITY GRANT CARTER Special to the Tribune-Herald Junior. Elmo. Chief. Alderman. Those are just some of the names the fine folks around Hallettsville and surrounding towns have called him through the years. Though these days, especially, MISTER Grant, would be the more appropriate title for most of us. Yet far and away the one still used most is, quite simply, “Chief,” for it’s a…

HALLETTSVILLE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO