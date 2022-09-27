Read full article on original website
Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night
It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
SEMO Conference Tournament: Jackson volleyball claims top seed in SEMO North, eyes fourth consecutive conference title
Jackson's quest for a fourth-straight SEMO Conference volleyball championship began Wednesday when the Indians claimed the No. 1 seed in the SEMO North division. The Indians won seven of their eight sets — their only loss coming against Notre Dame — to earn a first-round bye on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
High School tennis roundup, Sept. 27: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Sikeston at home
Saxony Lutheran (8-8) took a 9-0 win over the Sikeston Bulldogs (2-12) on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University. The Crusaders got singles wins from Maggie Hillin, Abby Haley, Addie Thomason, Cfrosby Millstead, Ashlyn Mueller and Tali Renshaw, while the pairings of Hillin/Haley, Thomason/Mueller and Millstead/Renshaw earned doubles wins for the sweep.
Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie
Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
High School volleyball roundup, Sept. 27: Bell City downs Woodland in four sets at home
Bell City (17-2-1) hosted Woodland (5-12-1) on Tuesday and took down the Cardinals in four sets, winning the second, third and fourth sets at 25-17, 25-14 and 25-15. Woodland took the first set with a 25-21 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes and sophomore Mallary Barks led in kills with 11 each,...
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 27: Advance rallies for 8-6 win at Puxico
Advance (6-5) squeaked past Puxico (3-8) on the road on Tuesday with a five-run sixth inning to rally from three-down to two-up, winning 8-6. Senior Hayden Laird led Advance’s offense with three runs scored and three hits in the win, while Jack Bailey and Jameson Hamlin’s two RBIs were team highs.
High School golf roundup, Sept. 27: Jackson dominates Tuesday quad at Kimbeland
The top five finishers in a Tuesday quad between Cape Central, Jackson, Notre Dame and Ste. Genevieve were all from Jackson as the Indians cruised to a win. Jackson’s Maggie Davey finished first overall with a 2-under-par 35, while Alana Gilbert and Grace Hightower tied for second with 39, Julia Schlitt’s 41 finished fourth and Harper Ready’s 42 rounded out the top five. Notre Dame’s Isabella Palmer finished in sixth with 43, while Cape Central’s Harper McClard finished in a tie for 14th at 53.
Game plan for Doniphan FB is simple: Wear you down
The Doniphan High School football squad scored 18 points in a recent loss at Dexter, which may not sound like much, but the fact is, that number is the most the Dons had scored in seven outings. “Doniphan came out in the second half and made good adjustments,” first-year Bearcat...
Column: Momentum swing aids Jackson in win vs. Cape Central
Anyone who was at the Cape Central-Jackson football game is likely still talking about the touchdown that never was. Backed up against his own end zone and trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Central senior quarterback Morgan Diamond unleashed a pass to freshman — yes, freshman — receiver Marquel Murray for a 97-yard touchdown.
Jackson volleyball overcomes third-set loss to beat Saxony Lutheran
Jackson was able to overcome a back-and-forth third-set loss to the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders to win the match 3-1 Monday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. The third set went in favor of the Crusaders 30-28, but not before the lead changed hands multiple times.. Following a Crusader timeout with...
Cooter baseball meets ‘standards’ in Tri-County Conference championship win
RISCO- For the second year in-a-row the Cooter Wildcats are champions of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Cooter defeated third-seeded Holcomb 10-0 in the finals. Luke Barnes was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Wildcats the bulldog was lights out going five innings allowing no runs on two hits while fanning 11.
Baseball: South Pemiscot at Oran
Photo gallery from Oran's fall season-finale. An 11-0 win over South Pemiscot at Oran High School on Saturday, Sep. 24.
Dexter runs to second at Gans Creek Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Dexter Bearcats boys cross country team took second place in the white division at the Gans Creek Classic last Saturday with a team average time of 17:36. Four Bearcats — three boys and a girl — medaled at the event, led by a fourth-place finish...
Volleyball: Jackson at Saxony Lutheren
Jackson fans cheer with the team during Monday's game at Saxony Lutheran. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
Kennett girls tennis remains undefeated with lopsided win over Dexter
Dexter — The Kennett girl's tennis team flexed some late-season muscle on Monday with a 9-0 victory over an ever-improving Dexter team at Dexter High School. The day started off with Kennett head coach Janet Hilburn turning to freshman Claire Bean to set the pace, who went on to defeat Dexter’s Isabella Cook 8-1.
Fredericktown sweeps Sikeston
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Sikeston girls' tennis team was defeated 9-0 at Fredericktown on Monday, Sep. 26. The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 2-11 on the season, while the Ladycats improved to 4-9. “It was a tough night,” said Sikeston coach Spencer Ayers. “We had two...
Jackson soccer takes it to Sikeston
JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston boys soccer boy ran into a buzz saw at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Indians (5-5) won 6-0 against the Bulldogs (6-7) and finished with a 25 to 6 shots on goal advantage. “Jackson outclassed us in just about every way last night,”...
For Oran, baseball is a year-round sport
There might not be Friday night lights but there are plenty of autumn afternoons in the sun for Oran, who like many other smaller schools around the state, opted to play a fall baseball season. But ask anyone around the community and they’ll tell you they aren’t missing anything....
Twin Rivers comes from behind in late innings to topple Greenville
GREENVILLE – Despite being down by five, Twin Rivers completed the comeback tying the game up in the sixth and two runs scored on a squeeze play in the seventh as the Royals upset Greenville on their home turf with a 7-5 win on Monday. "We didn't play well...
