The top five finishers in a Tuesday quad between Cape Central, Jackson, Notre Dame and Ste. Genevieve were all from Jackson as the Indians cruised to a win. Jackson’s Maggie Davey finished first overall with a 2-under-par 35, while Alana Gilbert and Grace Hightower tied for second with 39, Julia Schlitt’s 41 finished fourth and Harper Ready’s 42 rounded out the top five. Notre Dame’s Isabella Palmer finished in sixth with 43, while Cape Central’s Harper McClard finished in a tie for 14th at 53.

JACKSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO