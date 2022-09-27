ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

semoball.com

Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night

It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie

Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Important info 2 know relating to Tiger-Bearcat battle

DEXTER – In wake of a fatal shooting having occurred near Caruthersville High School following last Friday’s Tiger football game against New Madrid County Central, the school has implemented several safety measures for fans this Friday in attending the game against Dexter at 7 p.m. Here is information...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Sept. 26: Neelyville downs Chaffee, 11-6, at home

Neelyville (20-3) scored eight runs across the first two innings to put Chaffee (12-7) down early, winning 11-6. Chaffee sophomore Reese Van Pelt belted three home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Red Devils' offense. Van Pelt pitched six innings, allowing 13 hits and seven walks on four earned runs and six strikeouts.
CHAFFEE, MO
semoball.com

Column: Momentum swing aids Jackson in win vs. Cape Central

Anyone who was at the Cape Central-Jackson football game is likely still talking about the touchdown that never was. Backed up against his own end zone and trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Central senior quarterback Morgan Diamond unleashed a pass to freshman — yes, freshman — receiver Marquel Murray for a 97-yard touchdown.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

High School golf roundup, Sept. 27: Jackson dominates Tuesday quad at Kimbeland

The top five finishers in a Tuesday quad between Cape Central, Jackson, Notre Dame and Ste. Genevieve were all from Jackson as the Indians cruised to a win. Jackson’s Maggie Davey finished first overall with a 2-under-par 35, while Alana Gilbert and Grace Hightower tied for second with 39, Julia Schlitt’s 41 finished fourth and Harper Ready’s 42 rounded out the top five. Notre Dame’s Isabella Palmer finished in sixth with 43, while Cape Central’s Harper McClard finished in a tie for 14th at 53.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Jackson volleyball overcomes third-set loss to beat Saxony Lutheran

Jackson was able to overcome a back-and-forth third-set loss to the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders to win the match 3-1 Monday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. The third set went in favor of the Crusaders 30-28, but not before the lead changed hands multiple times.. Following a Crusader timeout with...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Dexter runs to second at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Dexter Bearcats boys cross country team took second place in the white division at the Gans Creek Classic last Saturday with a team average time of 17:36. Four Bearcats — three boys and a girl — medaled at the event, led by a fourth-place finish...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Jackson rallies past Sikeston 13-9

JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston softball team couldn’t hold off a comeback at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Lady Bulldogs (5-13) led 6-2 until the Lady Indians (13-12) plated nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to win 13-9. “I thought we...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Fredericktown sweeps Sikeston

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Sikeston girls' tennis team was defeated 9-0 at Fredericktown on Monday, Sep. 26. The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 2-11 on the season, while the Ladycats improved to 4-9. “It was a tough night,” said Sikeston coach Spencer Ayers. “We had two...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Kennett girls tennis remains undefeated with lopsided win over Dexter

Dexter — The Kennett girl's tennis team flexed some late-season muscle on Monday with a 9-0 victory over an ever-improving Dexter team at Dexter High School. The day started off with Kennett head coach Janet Hilburn turning to freshman Claire Bean to set the pace, who went on to defeat Dexter’s Isabella Cook 8-1.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Baseball: South Pemiscot at Oran

Photo gallery from Oran's fall season-finale. An 11-0 win over South Pemiscot at Oran High School on Saturday, Sep. 24.
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

Jackson soccer takes it to Sikeston

JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston boys soccer boy ran into a buzz saw at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Indians (5-5) won 6-0 against the Bulldogs (6-7) and finished with a 25 to 6 shots on goal advantage. “Jackson outclassed us in just about every way last night,”...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

For Oran, baseball is a year-round sport

There might not be Friday night lights but there are plenty of autumn afternoons in the sun for Oran, who like many other smaller schools around the state, opted to play a fall baseball season. But ask anyone around the community and they’ll tell you they aren’t missing anything....
ORAN, MO

