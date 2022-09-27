Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
Lead Mine Tours to Highlight Old Miners Day Saturday in Viburnum
(Viburnum) The event to celebrate southeast Missouri’s lead mining heritage is going to be one big day of fun this weekend. Viburnum’s 36th Old Miners Day takes place Saturday. One of the featured events is the free mine tours that run from 9 until 4. You will sign...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation Healthy Homes and HERO Programs
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) is offering help to low-income family home owners through the Healthy Homes Production Grant and the HERO program. David Leas is a Program Manager and Coordinator with the JFCAC. He says Healthy Homes is a federal program that can help low-income...
mymoinfo.com
Bollinger County Fall Festival This Weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Marble Hill) The Bollinger County Fall Festival starts up Thursday and runs through Saturday. Amy Hurst is the board president…. They hold a huge chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner starting at 11:30 Saturday at the community center in...
mymoinfo.com
A Few Principal Changes This School Year in Potosi
(Potosi) The Potosi School District has some familiar faces holding different principal positions at the school this year. Superintendent Alex McCaul says one of the changes happened at the high school, starting with Jeff Gibson. Jodi Elder is the principal at John Evans Middle School. At Trojan Intermediate School, Nicole...
mymoinfo.com
Backstoppers All American BBQ follow up
(Cedar Hill) The weather over the weekend was fantastic for many outdoor events and one of those was the Backstoppers of Jefferson County annual All-American BBQ event at the Big River VFW in Cedar Hill. The event is sponsored by Gerding Enterprises in Dittmer. Mike Simms is the President of Backstoppers of Jefferson County. He says the event went extremely well and a lot of people donated to the cause.
mymoinfo.com
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
mymoinfo.com
New Budget Approved for City of Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) A new fiscal year budget was approved at this week’s Fredericktown City Council meeting. Mayor Travis Parker describes some of the highlights of this new budget, which goes into effect on Saturday. Mayor Parker tells us more about the new Fredericktown city budget. In other news from this...
mymoinfo.com
Job Future’s In Madison County
(Fredericktown) Employment opportunities are expected to take off soon in the city of Fredericktown and Madison County. Regional Radio got a chance to speak to Fredericktown’s first-year Mayor Travis Parker. He likes what he’s hearing when it comes to jobs. Mayor Parker says there’s a chance even more...
mymoinfo.com
CASA Of The Parkland Starting New Training Classes
(Farmington) CASA of the Parkland is going to begin another series of training classes for it’s volunteers in October. Joanna Watts is the director of CASA, which works with children in the foster care system. She says the training is quite extensive. And if you don’t want to help...
mymoinfo.com
Caledonia Pumpkin Festival Promises A Great Time
(Caledonia) The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to the Caledonia Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 8th. Mandy Missey-Blanks is the business manager for the chamber. She says it’s a great time. The Caledonia Pumpkin Festival will go from 10-5 on Saturday, October 8th. There’s going to...
KFVS12
Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
mymoinfo.com
New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open
Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington at Ste. Genevieve in Key Volleyball Showdown on KREI
(Ste. Genevieve) A couple of highly ranked volleyball teams meet for a key MAAA conference tilt tonight on KREI. 16-3-1 Farmington is ranked 8th in Class 4 and 14-2-2 Ste. Genevieve comes in ranked 10th in Class 3. The two teams split last year with Farmington taking the regular season...
mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
Superheroes For Hope A Big Success In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Final totals are still coming in, however, organizers of Superheroes for Hope in Bonne Terre are calling this weekends event a big success. Organizer Rhonda Hubbard says so far, they’ve raised a little over seven thousand dollars. Hubbard says her favorite part of the event involved a...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau’s Central Municipal Pool closed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” is closed to the general public. According to the city of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, the heating and air system has a mechanical issue that cannot be repaired. They said in...
mymoinfo.com
Grand Opening Set For All-Inclusive Playground In Farmington
(Farmington) After months of work, a grand opening event will take place on Monday, October 3rd for the new All-Inclusive Playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Colin Rogers is the vice-president of Brockmiller Construction, one of many groups working to build the facility. He says it will be 20,000 square feet, and will actually consist of two seperate playgrounds.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Ruth Strege
Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
