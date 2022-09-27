Read full article on original website
New Budget Approved for City of Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) A new fiscal year budget was approved at this week’s Fredericktown City Council meeting. Mayor Travis Parker describes some of the highlights of this new budget, which goes into effect on Saturday. Mayor Parker tells us more about the new Fredericktown city budget. In other news from this...
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation Healthy Homes and HERO Programs
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) is offering help to low-income family home owners through the Healthy Homes Production Grant and the HERO program. David Leas is a Program Manager and Coordinator with the JFCAC. He says Healthy Homes is a federal program that can help low-income...
Fair Season Ends In Madison County
(Fredericktown) County fair season will come to a close after the Madison County Fair takes place in Fredericktown. It’s set for Friday, October 7th through Sunday the 9th. Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker invites you to his town that weekend for some good old-fashioned fun. Other things you can check...
City of Desloge Has Started Work On New Comprehensive Plan
(Desloge) The City of Desloge has started preparing a new comprehensive plan for the town. Mayor David Shaw says it has been a while since the City has put one of these documents together. Mayor Shaw has put some community members on a special comprehensive plan board. Two town hall...
A Few Principal Changes This School Year in Potosi
(Potosi) The Potosi School District has some familiar faces holding different principal positions at the school this year. Superintendent Alex McCaul says one of the changes happened at the high school, starting with Jeff Gibson. Jodi Elder is the principal at John Evans Middle School. At Trojan Intermediate School, Nicole...
Cape Girardeau’s Central Municipal Pool closed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” is closed to the general public. According to the city of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, the heating and air system has a mechanical issue that cannot be repaired. They said in...
Backstoppers All American BBQ follow up
(Cedar Hill) The weather over the weekend was fantastic for many outdoor events and one of those was the Backstoppers of Jefferson County annual All-American BBQ event at the Big River VFW in Cedar Hill. The event is sponsored by Gerding Enterprises in Dittmer. Mike Simms is the President of Backstoppers of Jefferson County. He says the event went extremely well and a lot of people donated to the cause.
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
CASA Of The Parkland Starting New Training Classes
(Farmington) CASA of the Parkland is going to begin another series of training classes for it’s volunteers in October. Joanna Watts is the director of CASA, which works with children in the foster care system. She says the training is quite extensive. And if you don’t want to help...
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
Farmington City Council Passes New Budget
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council passed the budget for the next fiscal year at it’s meeting Monday night. City Administrator Greg Beavers says it’s quite an ambitious budget. As part of the new budget, the Farmington City Council was also able to hire new members for both the...
Lead Mine Tours to Highlight Old Miners Day Saturday in Viburnum
(Viburnum) The event to celebrate southeast Missouri’s lead mining heritage is going to be one big day of fun this weekend. Viburnum’s 36th Old Miners Day takes place Saturday. One of the featured events is the free mine tours that run from 9 until 4. You will sign...
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Cape Girardeau PD launches new program to help response to 911 calls
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department launched a new program to help their response to 911 calls. It’s called Prepared Live and allows 911 operators to see pictures and videos from incidents in real time, as well as gather real-time GPS locations. According to the...
New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open
Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Detectives looking for robber whole stole a bike outside a residence on Jarvis Road in the Hillsboro area
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery that occurred in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road in the Hillsboro area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on September 14th. That’s when the suspect allegedly told the victim he could...
Barnhart Cemetery Office Building Burglarized
(Barnhart) More than $2,500 in tools and other items was stolen in the 1900 block of Old Route M in the Barnhart area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on September 19th at Shepard Hills Cemetery. When the man got to the office he...
