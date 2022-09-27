Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition!
Check out this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson comparison and find out the differences between the two crossover SUVs. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Honda's new small hybrid SUV is coming. How does it compare to the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid? The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Great Toyota Camry Alternatives for Less Than $27,000
The Toyota Camry is one of the leading choices for the midsize sedan segment, but there are some other affordable models that are worth considering. The post 4 Great Toyota Camry Alternatives for Less Than $27,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Civic: Popular Car Competition!
To help you make a purchase decision between the Camry and Civic, we created this 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Civic comparison. The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Civic: Popular Car Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked
Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
General Motors CEO reveals new electric vehicle
An all-electric Chevrolet Equinox is General Motors' newest addition to its roster of electric vehicles, the company's CEO and chairwoman Mary Barra revealed on "CBS Mornings" Thursday. By the end of 2025, General Motors plans for 40% of its products to be electric and by 2040, the automaker said it anticipates going completely carbon neutral.
Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car?
Find out if you can ask a dealer to remove its branding from your vehicle when you purchase it. The post Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
