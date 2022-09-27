ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Oakwood

FITHIAN — Oakwood defeated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team 25-22, 10-25, 27-25 on Monday. Bailey Bruns led PBL in kills with 12 while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists and one block, Araya Stack had 14 digs and Leah Eyre had nine aces. The Oakwood junior varsity team defeated PBL...
OAKWOOD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS boys golfers Carley, Eichelberger to compete in IHSA sectional

RANTOUL – Ryan Carley of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team will play in the IHSA Class 1A sectional round for the second straight year. Last year, Carley was one stroke away from a state appearance after losing in a tiebreaker playoff for the final advancing individual spot. “This...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Three Rantoul/PBL boys golfers advance to sectionals

DANVILLE – Three Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golfers qualified for the IHSA Class 2A sectional round. Ethan Donaldson tied for 12th with a score of 82 in the Danville Regional on Wednesday while Mason Uden and Rennick Riddle each tied for 22nd with a score of 86. As a team, Rantoul/PBL...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Boyd-Meents carrying the load for PBL

PAXTON (WCIA) — Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents might be a quiet guy but don’t let his lack of words fool you, he is making a loud impact on the field for the Panthers this fall. “I’m just doing what I can do on the field and off the field,” Boyd-Meents said. “He’s just an animal. He […]
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to Champaign Central

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 to Champaign Central on Wednesday. Katie Steidinger, Lexi Cliff, Syda Schlickman, Audrey Iverson, Katelynn Shockey and McKenna Crowley lost singles matches. Lexi Cliff and Syda Schlickman, McKenna and Kadence Crowley and Anna and Cecilia Goodin each lost doubles matches.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Cissna Park volleyball loses in three sets to St. Joseph-Ogden

CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 13-25, 25-21, 25-16 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday. Mikayla Knake had two aces and 35 assists while Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli each had 11 kills. Morgan Sinn had 12 digs and Stadeli had 11 digs. St. Joseph-Ogden...
CISSNA PARK, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont

TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
TREMONT, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS football to face state-ranked Ridgeview/Lexington

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team will go from facing one state-ranked team to battling against another one this upcoming Friday. Coming off a 42-0 loss to the No. 8-ranked Class 3A team in Eureka, GCMS will head to Colfax for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup against the third-ranked 1A team in Ridgeview/Lexington.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Watseka football forfeits Week 6 game

WATSEKA (WCIA) — Watseka football won’t suit up this Friday night, electing to forfeit its game against Seneca. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer says several issues are to blame for the cancellation to the Irish. “We get back some players next week from concussion protocol, other injuries and eligibility issues,” Bauer said in a text […]
WATSEKA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork

CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
CISSNA PARK, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash

CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams each earned a win at Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday. The PBL eighth-grade team won 34-23 after leading 18-12 at halftime. Kylie Rust led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor Cole, Mikayla Ware and Hallee Johnson added nine, five and four points, respectively.
CLIFTON, IL
WCIA

Golf cart parade to honor Danville native

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
COVINGTON, IN
WCIA

Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign.  It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball.  It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Unit 4 discusses potential changes to schools of choice process

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Families in the Unit 4 School District might face some big changes. The Board of Education heard proposals Monday night that would change the schools of choice process. Board members say the city is segregated by socio-economic status, but they want to keep each school diverse. That’s why the district hired […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

