fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Oakwood
FITHIAN — Oakwood defeated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team 25-22, 10-25, 27-25 on Monday. Bailey Bruns led PBL in kills with 12 while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists and one block, Araya Stack had 14 digs and Leah Eyre had nine aces. The Oakwood junior varsity team defeated PBL...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golfers Carley, Eichelberger to compete in IHSA sectional
RANTOUL – Ryan Carley of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team will play in the IHSA Class 1A sectional round for the second straight year. Last year, Carley was one stroke away from a state appearance after losing in a tiebreaker playoff for the final advancing individual spot. “This...
fordcountychronicle.com
Three Rantoul/PBL boys golfers advance to sectionals
DANVILLE – Three Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golfers qualified for the IHSA Class 2A sectional round. Ethan Donaldson tied for 12th with a score of 82 in the Danville Regional on Wednesday while Mason Uden and Rennick Riddle each tied for 22nd with a score of 86. As a team, Rantoul/PBL...
Boyd-Meents carrying the load for PBL
PAXTON (WCIA) — Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents might be a quiet guy but don’t let his lack of words fool you, he is making a loud impact on the field for the Panthers this fall. “I’m just doing what I can do on the field and off the field,” Boyd-Meents said. “He’s just an animal. He […]
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to Champaign Central
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 to Champaign Central on Wednesday. Katie Steidinger, Lexi Cliff, Syda Schlickman, Audrey Iverson, Katelynn Shockey and McKenna Crowley lost singles matches. Lexi Cliff and Syda Schlickman, McKenna and Kadence Crowley and Anna and Cecilia Goodin each lost doubles matches.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park volleyball loses in three sets to St. Joseph-Ogden
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 13-25, 25-21, 25-16 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday. Mikayla Knake had two aces and 35 assists while Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli each had 11 kills. Morgan Sinn had 12 digs and Stadeli had 11 digs. St. Joseph-Ogden...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont
TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football to face state-ranked Ridgeview/Lexington
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team will go from facing one state-ranked team to battling against another one this upcoming Friday. Coming off a 42-0 loss to the No. 8-ranked Class 3A team in Eureka, GCMS will head to Colfax for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup against the third-ranked 1A team in Ridgeview/Lexington.
Watseka football forfeits Week 6 game
WATSEKA (WCIA) — Watseka football won’t suit up this Friday night, electing to forfeit its game against Seneca. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer says several issues are to blame for the cancellation to the Irish. “We get back some players next week from concussion protocol, other injuries and eligibility issues,” Bauer said in a text […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork
CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams each earned a win at Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday. The PBL eighth-grade team won 34-23 after leading 18-12 at halftime. Kylie Rust led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor Cole, Mikayla Ware and Hallee Johnson added nine, five and four points, respectively.
Illinois Basketball: Illini high on Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings
Illinois basketball fans get to see the team on the floor for the first time on October 28. That date is one month from today, but it will be here before you know it. The Illini are poised to have a great 2022-23 campaign with a big offseason of turnover and reloading.
Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
Golf cart parade to honor Danville native
COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Support coming for Danville students facing trauma, grief, developmental disabilities
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville elementary school principal called in the cavalry to help with a growing classroom challenge. Mark Denman Elementary, not far from Garfield Park in the northeastern portion of the city, generally has about 90 students in need of social and emotional support during the school day in a given year, […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Unit 4 discusses potential changes to schools of choice process
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Families in the Unit 4 School District might face some big changes. The Board of Education heard proposals Monday night that would change the schools of choice process. Board members say the city is segregated by socio-economic status, but they want to keep each school diverse. That’s why the district hired […]
