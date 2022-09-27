Read full article on original website
GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont
TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
GCMS boys golfers Carley, Eichelberger to compete in IHSA sectional
RANTOUL – Ryan Carley of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team will play in the IHSA Class 1A sectional round for the second straight year. Last year, Carley was one stroke away from a state appearance after losing in a tiebreaker playoff for the final advancing individual spot. “This...
Three Rantoul/PBL boys golfers advance to sectionals
DANVILLE – Three Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golfers qualified for the IHSA Class 2A sectional round. Ethan Donaldson tied for 12th with a score of 82 in the Danville Regional on Wednesday while Mason Uden and Rennick Riddle each tied for 22nd with a score of 86. As a team, Rantoul/PBL...
GCMS football to face state-ranked Ridgeview/Lexington
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team will go from facing one state-ranked team to battling against another one this upcoming Friday. Coming off a 42-0 loss to the No. 8-ranked Class 3A team in Eureka, GCMS will head to Colfax for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup against the third-ranked 1A team in Ridgeview/Lexington.
PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams each earned a win at Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday. The PBL eighth-grade team won 34-23 after leading 18-12 at halftime. Kylie Rust led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor Cole, Mikayla Ware and Hallee Johnson added nine, five and four points, respectively.
PBL, Prairie Central football to face off in battle of unbeatens
PAXTON — Two state-ranked Illini Prairie Conference teams will face each other at Zimmerman Field at 7 p.m. Friday. Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda enter the week-six matchup with 5-0 records apiece. After week four, the Hawks were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press’ Class 3A poll while PBL was ranked No. 9.
PBL JV football wins 50-0 over Rantoul
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team won 50-0 over Rantoul on Monday. Mason Vaughan scored four touchdown runs of four, nine, seven and 10 yards to give PBL a 32-0 lead before Tyler Cole ran for a 19-yard touchdown, Bryar Cosgrove caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kayden Vance and Angelo Bigham ran for a 51-yard touchdown.
Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork
CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
Obituary: Janet Powell
Janet Powell, age 93, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Rankin, Illinois where she attended K-12 and graduated from Rankin High School. Janet married Joe H. Powell and farmed land in Rankin and Gifford, Illinois until their retirement to Smith Lake, Florida. Janet enjoyed fishing and gardening throughout her retirement years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
