TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.

TREMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO