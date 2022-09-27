Read full article on original website
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a...
Indonesia football riot: 174 dead and nearly 200 injured after stampede in east Java stadium
A riot and stampede at a football match in Indonesia on Saturday has led to the deaths of 174 people and at least 180 injuries. The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.Police responded to the riot by firing teargas on the crowd, causing panic. Fifa has banned the use of teargas in stadiums.“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the teargas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning...
Russia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia has restricted access to music-streaming app SoundCloud citing "false information" about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, quoting communications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN).
Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes
British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”
Florida doesn’t have to be a ‘miasma of white supremacists’ and ‘predatory capitalists’ | Letters
He’s a Jan. 6 defendant, a racist livestreamer and a new Tampa Bay resident | Sept. 24. Scanning the news last weekend, one might surmise that Florida is inherently home to a miasma of white supremacists, drug-addled ne’er-do-wells and predatory capitalists. No doubt, stories of these and other phenomena are ever-present features of life in the Sunshine State. It’s worth reminding ourselves, however, that flourishing social ills are not a product of natural development, our tropical gene pool or circumstance. Florida’s culture has been deliberately shaped by forces of a political ecosystem that values commercial profit, disenfranchisement and inequity at every turn. So-called “epidemics” of drug addiction, mental distress, housing shortage and poverty are not the fruit of inevitable social evolution but the product of calculated interventions of power.
Lapid says draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel's interests
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel's security and commercial interests.
Polls put Lula on brink of comeback victory over Bolsonaro in Brazil
Brazil’s former leftwing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is on the brink of an astonishing political comeback, with polls suggesting he is poised to defeat his far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s election. Eve of election polls suggested Lula was within a whisker of securing the...
