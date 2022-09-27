ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite Images Show Wild Wait to Escape Russia Across the Border

By Matt Young
 2 days ago
Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Russians appearing to be fleeing conscription have flooded the border into neighboring Georgia and Mongolia, satellite imagery has shown. Pictures obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technology show a “large traffic jam” of vehicles and trucks attempting to cross the border out of Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order . According to Reuters, by Sunday, the traffic jam had stretched to more than 3,000 vehicles with an estimated wait time to enter Georgia hitting 48 hours. Similar scenes have unfolded in Kazakhstan and Finland, the publication said, noting Russia has not closed its borders and its guards “generally appeared to be letting people leave.” Approximately 40,000 Russians have fled to Georgia since the beginning of the war, Reuters reported, quoting government statistics.

