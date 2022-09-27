Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
College football player penalized for tossing opponent's shoe
One college football player was penalized for a regretful toss on Thursday night. The infraction? He was flagged for tossing an opponent’s cleat. The player is Max Tooley, a linebacker for BYU. His penalty came after a 3rd-down stop for the Cougars and could have proved costly. After stopping...
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
Some of the best Twitter reaction to the buff ref in the BYU-Utah State game
Referee Christian Watson got plenty of attention during the BYU Cougars-Utah State Aggies football game
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program was contracted to receive a six-figure lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off, but the South Carolina women's basketball team disputes that number. The program led by first-year head...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
upr.org
Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass
A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
UPDATE: Orem man in custody after police standoff
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department has taken a man into custody following a standoff in an Orem neighborhood that occurred in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police were called to an Orem home in the area of 400 South and 700 East at 4:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible […]
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
lehifreepress.com
Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos
The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
