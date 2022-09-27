Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
mauinow.com
5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor
Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
Maui market returns with food vendors, entertainment
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market will return to its original location at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. The popular event will feature local food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, ohana games and more. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Sunday starting Oct. 2. Admission and parking are free […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best brunch spot in Hawaii in 2022, according to Yelp
In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers.
Maui man arrested after woman and dog kidnapped
A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.
mauimagazine.net
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery
In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
mauinow.com
Lahaina man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly stealing an occupied car in Kahului
A Lahaina man was arrested on kidnapping charges after he allegedly entered an occupied vehicle that was running and unlocked in the parking lot of the Kahului Shopping Center. A 57-year-old Kahului woman was sitting in the third row of the 2020 Nissan Armada, when the man entered the vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
hawaiinewsnow.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
mauinow.com
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
Comments / 2