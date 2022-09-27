ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
LAHAINA, HI
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor

Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui market returns with food vendors, entertainment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market will return to its original location at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. The popular event will feature local food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, ohana games and more. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Sunday starting Oct. 2. Admission and parking are free […]
KAHULUI, HI
Kahului, HI
Kahului, HI
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery

In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
MAKAWAO, HI
MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
LAHAINA, HI
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI
