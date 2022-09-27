ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB roundup: Jays keep Aaron Judge in park, top Yanks in 10

September 27 - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday.

The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.

Judge went 1-for-3 with two walks as he stayed at 60 homers, one shy of the American League record set by New York's Roger Maris in 1961. Isiah Kiner-Falefa belted a solo home run for the Yankees.

The Blue Jays opted to intentionally walk Judge with two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the 10th. Toronto interim manager John Schneider brought in left-hander Tim Mayza (8-0), who sent Judge to first base before getting left-handed-hitting Anthony Rizzo to hit an inning-ending groundout.

Braves 8, Nationals 0

Rookie Bryce Elder pitched a six-hitter and visiting Atlanta smacked three home runs to defeat host Washington.

Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia homered for the Braves, who began the day with a visit to the White House in honor of their 2021 World Series win. The 23-year-old Elder (2-3), making his eighth start, struck out six with one walk. Atlanta broke the game open with a five-run sixth.

Ozuna led the Atlanta offense with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Luis Garcia had a double and a single for the Nationals.

Pirates 8, Reds 3

Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double during a four-run seventh as Pittsburgh downed visiting Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras gave up two runs and two hits in four innings,. Yohan Ramirez (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

Cincinnati starter Chase Anderson lasted four-plus innings, allowing one run and four hits. Derek Law (2-2) took the loss after yielding four runs in one-third of an inning.

Orioles 14, Red Sox 8

Cedric Mullins led off the game with a home run and added a two-run triple in Baltimore's four-run second inning and Anthony Santander homered twice as the Orioles pounded host Boston.

Gunnar Henderson and Austin Hays also homered and Kyle Stowers had three hits, including an RBI triple, to help Baltimore pull within 3 1/2 games of the idle Seattle Mariners in the race for the third and final American League wild card.

J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder homered for the Red Sox, and Enrique Hernandez had two run-producing singles for three RBIs.

The Associated Press

Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs where we can get right back there.” The Islanders’ difficult season last year began with 13-game road trip while their new arena was being finished, and saw the team hit with injuries and a coronavirus outbreak that resulted in an early 11-game skid the did not recover from.
ELMONT, NY
