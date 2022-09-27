Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
Phillies Likely to Pursue Top Tier Free Agents This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to land one major star as they plan to play in the deep end of MLB free agency this winter.
theScore
Judge's 61st HR ties Roger Maris for AL record
Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the year to tie Roger Maris for both the American League and the New York Yankees' single-season record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The momentous two-run dinger was hit off Jays left-hander Tim Mayza, putting the Yankees...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist
The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Aaron Judge remains stuck on 60 after 4 walks; Yankees clinch AL East over Blue Jays
Nobody wants to give up No. 61. After doing his best Barry Bonds impersonation all season, Aaron Judge is getting the full Bonds treatment with history on the horizon. The Yankees slugger walked four times in five plate appearances against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and remains one home run shy of tying Roger Maris for the single-season AL record of 61.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge puts to words what hitting home run 61 feels like
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it, hitting his 61st home run of the season in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, which tied the record fellow Yankees legend Roger Maris set in 1961. He had been stuck on 60 for a week after he hit the mark against the […] The post Yankees slugger Aaron Judge puts to words what hitting home run 61 feels like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roger Maris Jr. throws shade at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire amid Aaron Judge historic night
On Wednesday night, Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris for the most home runs in American League regular season history. He blasted his 61st home run of the season in the 7th inning of an 8-3 New York Yankees win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The only players who have ever hit more in a single […] The post Roger Maris Jr. throws shade at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire amid Aaron Judge historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay
While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
NFL・
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0