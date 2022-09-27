ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Judge's 61st HR ties Roger Maris for AL record

Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the year to tie Roger Maris for both the American League and the New York Yankees' single-season record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The momentous two-run dinger was hit off Jays left-hander Tim Mayza, putting the Yankees...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist

The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
Popculture

Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge puts to words what hitting home run 61 feels like

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it, hitting his 61st home run of the season in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, which tied the record fellow Yankees legend Roger Maris set in 1961. He had been stuck on 60 for a week after he hit the mark against the […] The post Yankees slugger Aaron Judge puts to words what hitting home run 61 feels like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Roger Maris Jr. throws shade at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire amid Aaron Judge historic night

On Wednesday night, Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris for the most home runs in American League regular season history. He blasted his 61st home run of the season in the 7th inning of an 8-3 New York Yankees win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The only players who have ever hit more in a single […] The post Roger Maris Jr. throws shade at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire amid Aaron Judge historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay

While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms

The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

