Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Guard shot during attempted robbery of armored truck in Carson

CARSON, Calif. - A guard was shot when a group of armed robbers ambushed an armored truck in Carson Tuesday morning, according to officials. Reports of an attempted robbery came in around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at a 7-Eleven at West 228th and South Figueroa streets. According to Los Angeles County...
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
#Violent Crime#Lapd
foxla.com

1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media

POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme

FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Child attacked by mountain lion at LA County park

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita was closed Tuesday after a 7-year-old was attacked by an aggressive mountain lion in the park. The attack occurred Monday and left the child with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

