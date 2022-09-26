Read full article on original website
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
Reddies prepping to tame Savage Storm
ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State Reddies return to Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. to host the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The Reddies are currently sporting a 10-game winning streak over SE while the two teams have not met in Arkadelphia since 2018.
Tigers set for longest road trip of season
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University football team is set for its longest road trip of the 2022 season to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State University this Saturday, October 1 in Alva. Saturday’s contest is Ouachita’s first afternoon game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at...
Tigers’ Koeth earns second GAC honor
RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference has named Ouachita Baptist University’s Taylor Koeth its women’s cross country runner of the week for the second time of the 2022 season. The latest honor comes after Koeth led the Tigers to a first place finish at the Argonaut Invitational...
Reddies’ Cossement earns second straight golfer of the week
RUSSELLVILLE — For the second week in a row, junior Nathan Cossement was named the Great American Conference Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2022 fall season, the two-time Golfer of the Week recipient had not received the weekly honor. At the MSSU Fall...
Tigers move up in national rankings
ARKADELPHIA — Following its 21-13 win over previously-ranked No. 7 Harding this past Saturday at home, the Ouachita Baptist University football team has moved up in all three national polls for week five of the 2022 season. The biggest jump in the polls came from D2Football.com, where the Tigers...
Tigers lineman named Campbell Trophy semifinalist
IRVING, Texas — Ouachita Baptist University senior offensive lineman Peyton Stafford has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. On Wednesday, the National Football Foundation announced the list of 156 semifinalists across all levels of college football. The...
AHS announces 2022 Homecoming court
Arkadelphia Public Schools will celebrate their 2022 football homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming court will be presented to the student body at a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Later that evening, the presentation of the court and coronation ceremony will begin at 6:20 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Following the coronation ceremony, the Badgers will take on Mena in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. The students and staff at Arkadelphia High School would like to invite everyone to attend the Homecoming events.
Anthony “Big Buck” Williams
Anthony Brady Williams was born on August 6, 1975, in Arkadelphia, to the union of CJ Williams-Pigg and Marion Marlow Arnold. “Big Buck” was known as a gentle giant. He was a loving, honest, kind, and caring young man who never met a stranger. He confessed his faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Church of the Living God Pillar Ground of the Truth Temple #16 in Vaden.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
Ethan Hardin attending Biola University
LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Beverlyn Ann Williams
Beverlyn Ann Williams was born into this life on April 2, 1956, in Clark County to William Brim and Willie Marie Deloach. She grew up to be a fun-loving and intelligent young lady. Beverlyn was a 1974 graduate of Arkadelphia High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in...
Arkadelphia med student receives white coat
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Camille Tedder from Arkadelphia, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage...
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
Pulaski Co. among 24 counties with burn bans
Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.
ARDOT: I-30 westbound lanes clear after crash in Hot Spring County
Lanes going westbound on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County are blocked after a tractor trailer crash Tuesday morning.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
