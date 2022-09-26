ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

arkadelphian.com

Reddies prepping to tame Savage Storm

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State Reddies return to Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. to host the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The Reddies are currently sporting a 10-game winning streak over SE while the two teams have not met in Arkadelphia since 2018.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers set for longest road trip of season

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University football team is set for its longest road trip of the 2022 season to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State University this Saturday, October 1 in Alva. Saturday’s contest is Ouachita’s first afternoon game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers’ Koeth earns second GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference has named Ouachita Baptist University’s Taylor Koeth its women’s cross country runner of the week for the second time of the 2022 season. The latest honor comes after Koeth led the Tigers to a first place finish at the Argonaut Invitational...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Reddies’ Cossement earns second straight golfer of the week

RUSSELLVILLE — For the second week in a row, junior Nathan Cossement was named the Great American Conference Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2022 fall season, the two-time Golfer of the Week recipient had not received the weekly honor. At the MSSU Fall...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers move up in national rankings

ARKADELPHIA — Following its 21-13 win over previously-ranked No. 7 Harding this past Saturday at home, the Ouachita Baptist University football team has moved up in all three national polls for week five of the 2022 season. The biggest jump in the polls came from D2Football.com, where the Tigers...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers lineman named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

IRVING, Texas — Ouachita Baptist University senior offensive lineman Peyton Stafford has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. On Wednesday, the National Football Foundation announced the list of 156 semifinalists across all levels of college football. The...
IRVING, TX
arkadelphian.com

AHS announces 2022 Homecoming court

Arkadelphia Public Schools will celebrate their 2022 football homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming court will be presented to the student body at a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Later that evening, the presentation of the court and coronation ceremony will begin at 6:20 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Following the coronation ceremony, the Badgers will take on Mena in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. The students and staff at Arkadelphia High School would like to invite everyone to attend the Homecoming events.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Anthony “Big Buck” Williams

Anthony Brady Williams was born on August 6, 1975, in Arkadelphia, to the union of CJ Williams-Pigg and Marion Marlow Arnold. “Big Buck” was known as a gentle giant. He was a loving, honest, kind, and caring young man who never met a stranger. He confessed his faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Church of the Living God Pillar Ground of the Truth Temple #16 in Vaden.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Ethan Hardin attending Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Beverlyn Ann Williams

Beverlyn Ann Williams was born into this life on April 2, 1956, in Clark County to William Brim and Willie Marie Deloach. She grew up to be a fun-loving and intelligent young lady. Beverlyn was a 1974 graduate of Arkadelphia High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Arkadelphia med student receives white coat

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Camille Tedder from Arkadelphia, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ksgf.com

Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
SHERWOOD, AR

