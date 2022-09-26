On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Lord called the lovely spirit of Mother Nona Lea Bush home from a long journey to a home of glory. She was born March 19, 1920, to the late Elisha and Georgia McRae. She attended school in Locust Bayou. Though she had no formal education, Mother Bush was very intelligent and strong woman. A woman of many gifts and talents, she could add on her fingers faster than her granddaughter could on a calculator and give the correct answer. She encouraged getting a good education but also stressed the importance of using “common sense”. One of her favorite sayings was, “Girl, you better use your head for more than a hat rack.” She was raised in a Christian home and confessed a hope in Christ at an early age.

HARRELL, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO