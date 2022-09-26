ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

arkadelphian.com

Tigers’ Koeth earns second GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference has named Ouachita Baptist University’s Taylor Koeth its women’s cross country runner of the week for the second time of the 2022 season. The latest honor comes after Koeth led the Tigers to a first place finish at the Argonaut Invitational...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Reddies prepping to tame Savage Storm

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State Reddies return to Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. to host the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The Reddies are currently sporting a 10-game winning streak over SE while the two teams have not met in Arkadelphia since 2018.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers’ Miller named national player of the week

ARKADELPHIA — Jax Miller has been named the D2Football.com national defensive player of the week after playing a key role in Ouachita Baptist University’s 21-13 win over previously-ranked No. 7 Harding this past Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium. Of Harding’s 68 offensive plays, Miller was on the tackle...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Reddies’ Cossement earns second straight golfer of the week

RUSSELLVILLE — For the second week in a row, junior Nathan Cossement was named the Great American Conference Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2022 fall season, the two-time Golfer of the Week recipient had not received the weekly honor. At the MSSU Fall...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers set for longest road trip of season

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University football team is set for its longest road trip of the 2022 season to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State University this Saturday, October 1 in Alva. Saturday’s contest is Ouachita’s first afternoon game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

AHS announces 2022 Homecoming court

Arkadelphia Public Schools will celebrate their 2022 football homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming court will be presented to the student body at a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Later that evening, the presentation of the court and coronation ceremony will begin at 6:20 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Following the coronation ceremony, the Badgers will take on Mena in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. The students and staff at Arkadelphia High School would like to invite everyone to attend the Homecoming events.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Steven Lynn Hart

Steven Lynn Hart

Steven Lynn Hart, 68, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, walked into the arms of Jesus, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born March 18, 1954, in Houston, Missouri, to Albert and Bonnie Hart. Steven was a strong man of faith, and he relied...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Anthony “Big Buck” Williams

Anthony Brady Williams was born on August 6, 1975, in Arkadelphia, to the union of CJ Williams-Pigg and Marion Marlow Arnold. “Big Buck” was known as a gentle giant. He was a loving, honest, kind, and caring young man who never met a stranger. He confessed his faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Church of the Living God Pillar Ground of the Truth Temple #16 in Vaden.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Nona Lea Bush

Nona Lea Bush

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Lord called the lovely spirit of Mother Nona Lea Bush home from a long journey to a home of glory. She was born March 19, 1920, to the late Elisha and Georgia McRae. She attended school in Locust Bayou. Though she had no formal education, Mother Bush was very intelligent and strong woman. A woman of many gifts and talents, she could add on her fingers faster than her granddaughter could on a calculator and give the correct answer. She encouraged getting a good education but also stressed the importance of using “common sense”. One of her favorite sayings was, “Girl, you better use your head for more than a hat rack.” She was raised in a Christian home and confessed a hope in Christ at an early age.
HARRELL, AR
Arleen Margaret Adams

Arleen Margaret Adams

Arleen Margaret Adams, age 45, of Caddo Valley, formerly of Paragould, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 7, 1977, in Little Rock, the daughter of the late Rick and Mary Lou Long Goss. Arleen was a motel manager, former waitress and a home health worker. She was of the Christian faith. Arleen enjoyed art, music and painting in her free time.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
Ida Mae Beason Sealy

Ida Mae Beason Sealy

Ida Mae Beason Sealy died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at home with her daughter, Karen, in Hot Springs. She was born October 29, 1931 in Antioch, Arkansas, to the late Mary and C. F. (Frank) Beason. Ida Mae began her education at Little Hope School, in a one...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Ethan Hardin attending Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Arkadelphia med student receives white coat

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Camille Tedder from Arkadelphia, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
neareport.com

Five “New Aryan Empire” associates sentenced to prison

White Supremacists Gang Trafficked Drugs in Pope County Area. LITTLE ROCK—Five defendants were sentenced yesterday for their involvement in crimes carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Each defendant previously pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.
POPE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Voter registration deadline nears

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming 2022 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Clark County Clerk Mona Vance is urging voters to register by one of the following methods: download a form online and mail it in, or visit her office, located upstairs in the Clark County Courthouse. Vance said she recommends citizens visit her office.
CLARK COUNTY, AR

