The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO