San Francisco, CA

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
David Sills
Ian Rapoport
Sterling Shepard
Dale Robinson
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Giants shook up after 'heartbreaking' leg injury for Sterling Shepard: 'It choked me up a little bit'

Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

