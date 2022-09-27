Read full article on original website
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
WIBW
Forbes Field namesake to be honored by high school alma mater
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maj. Daniel Forbes, Jr. will be inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame. According to a release from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes will be inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st at 1437 N Rochester St. in Wichita. Airmen from the 190th will be in attendance.
KAKE TV
'We’re trying to come up with stuff to do while we're stuck': Student from Andover bracing for Hurricane Ian
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (KAKE) - An Andover student is bracing for her first hurricane. She’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainsville which is in the path of Hurricane Ian. “I bought a flashlight and candles,” said Korynn Haetten. Korynn Haetten is from Andover rooming with three...
wichitaonthecheap.com
The Arcade Deals in Oldtown Wichita
The Arcade in Wichita opened on December 15, 2017. It is co-owned by Derek Sorrells and Michael Jensen who are arcade game aficionados. Before they opened The Arcade, they had already amassed quite the collection of arcade games between the two of them. Lucky for us, they decided to share these games with the masses and thus began The Arcade.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
adastraradio.com
Favorite Fall Event, Burnin’ Down Main is Saturday in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Main Street will host one of the community’s favorite fall events, Burnin’ Down Main, this Saturday in Downtown McPherson. Competing teams will begin cooking as early at 6:30 a.m., with chili and soup samples ready for the public tasting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength making landfall in Florida
Florida continues to brace for a dangerous storm. Steve and Ted get an update from KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams plus a look at the Storm Track 3 Forecast for Wichita as well.
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
KAKE TV
KAKE School Supply Landslide 2022
KAKE’s School Supply Landslide makes its return in 2022, this time with a new mission: to help teachers, parents, and schools keep a steady flow of supplies through the Spring semester. School is back in session, but teachers still need support throughout the year. School supplies tend to dwindle...
KAKE TV
'It's not fun right now': Kansan with Port Charlotte ties concerned as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who called Port Charlotte, Florida home, 16 years ago, told KAKE News she's concerned for what weather models have shown will be one of the hardest hit areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "It's just been nerve-wracking," said Kortney Kittle. "Really, really nerve-wracking."
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
Longtime Wichita chef is getting back in the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop
The shop will be taking over a vacant space in Derby.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple headed to Florida to assist with response to Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will make the trip to Florida on Thursday Sept.29 to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney will be driving a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Stanley James Dalton
Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
Miller: Local employees, additional access key to hospital finances
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Duane Miller said the hospital needs to hire more local employees to improve its finances. "Three years ago, before COVID, the hospital spent about $1 to $1.25 million in traveler cost," Miller said. "At one...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
