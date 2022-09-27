ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andale, KS

WIBW

Forbes Field namesake to be honored by high school alma mater

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maj. Daniel Forbes, Jr. will be inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame. According to a release from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes will be inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st at 1437 N Rochester St. in Wichita. Airmen from the 190th will be in attendance.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

The Arcade Deals in Oldtown Wichita

The Arcade in Wichita opened on December 15, 2017. It is co-owned by Derek Sorrells and Michael Jensen who are arcade game aficionados. Before they opened The Arcade, they had already amassed quite the collection of arcade games between the two of them. Lucky for us, they decided to share these games with the masses and thus began The Arcade.
WICHITA, KS
Andale, KS
Andale, KS
adastraradio.com

Favorite Fall Event, Burnin’ Down Main is Saturday in McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Main Street will host one of the community’s favorite fall events, Burnin’ Down Main, this Saturday in Downtown McPherson. Competing teams will begin cooking as early at 6:30 a.m., with chili and soup samples ready for the public tasting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
BENTON, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

KAKE School Supply Landslide 2022

KAKE’s School Supply Landslide makes its return in 2022, this time with a new mission: to help teachers, parents, and schools keep a steady flow of supplies through the Spring semester. School is back in session, but teachers still need support throughout the year. School supplies tend to dwindle...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple headed to Florida to assist with response to Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will make the trip to Florida on Thursday Sept.29 to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney will be driving a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
WICHITA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Stanley James Dalton

Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS

