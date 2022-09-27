The Arcade in Wichita opened on December 15, 2017. It is co-owned by Derek Sorrells and Michael Jensen who are arcade game aficionados. Before they opened The Arcade, they had already amassed quite the collection of arcade games between the two of them. Lucky for us, they decided to share these games with the masses and thus began The Arcade.

