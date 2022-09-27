Read full article on original website
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
Norman Reedus's model son, 22, towers over the 'Walking Dead' actor, plus more great photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies
Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
Elizabeth Olsen Denies ‘House of the Dragon’ Casting Rumors, Despite Being in Clan of Similarly Haired Siblings
Elizabeth Olsen may have auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones once upon a time, and she may come from a family of iconic blondes, but those don’t necessarily mean she’s heading to Westeros anytime soon. The WandaVision actress recently opened up about — and denied — rumors that she would be joining the hit HBO show’s prequel, House of the Dragon. “I don’t know how things, like rumors like that, get started, and then people think they’re legitimate,” Olsen told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the news had been reported to her as fact. “Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard...
Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Sultry Throwback Pic With John Travolta
Jamie Lee Curtis shared a throwback photo with John Travolta. The black and white image pays homage to Perfect, the ’80s exercise-themed rom-com the two starred in together. “Monday memories with the one and only @johntravolta,” she captioned the post. Jamie Lee Curtis loves a good Throwback Thursday...
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
