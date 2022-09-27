ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Leslie Yates Dionne
1d ago

Just shows how ignorant some people can be! The first place they only pulled 800 people what kind of a pole is that? second thing the fact that people in this state will vote for Sarah Huckabee Sanders who's the worst candidate you could put as governor just shows how people do not care. Chris Jones is a smart intelligent man who could run this state with all people in mind where Huckabee Sanders only cares about the conservatives in this state! I'm going with Chris Jones I don't care if he is a Democrat

nanaford2
1d ago

Sorry, I am not voting for Democrats. If I wanted them I would of stayed in Loserville, Illinois 😎

DemocratsDestroyEverything
1d ago

If you want misery, vote Democrat. If you want freedom and an opportunity to live the dream, vote Republican.

nwahomepage.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledges $100K to Chris Jones campaign for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race for Arkansas governor is generating attention from outside the state, this time with support for the more progressive candidate. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via Twitter that he was pledging $100,000 to the Chris Jones Democratic campaign for Arkansas governor. The tweet had both support for Jones and sounded warnings about the outcome should his Republican opponent Sara Huckabee Sanders gain the office.
talkbusiness.net

Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?

Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
Power 95.9

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ualrpublicradio.org

Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy

Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
