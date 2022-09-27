Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle
Kyle Busch may have left Hendrick Motorsports years ago, but he still took a shot at his old employer -- and NASCAR at large -- with a single tweet. The post Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
SEE IT: Racing legend Jimmie Johnson announces retirement
One of the greatest auto racing champions is calling it quits. Jimmie Johnson has announced his retirement from full-time racing to focus on his family.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles
Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Jessica Fickenscher Named Executive Director for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Speedway Motorsports executive Jessica Fickenscher has been named Executive Director for the upcoming May 21, 2023, NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A 23-year veteran with the company, Fickenscher will add planning, community relations and stakeholder coordination surrounding All-Star Race week to her current role as Chief Experience Officer for Speedway Motorsports. In addition to continually looking at how to improve fan experiences at Speedway Motorsports venues, Fickenscher currently manages the company’s relationship with food-services partner Levy Restaurants; leads business operations for company subsidiaries U.S. Legend Cars International and SMI Properties; and serves as the managing director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ national chapter.
