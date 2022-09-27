ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Praises Sister Of Top WWE Executive

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to Instagram to shout out Nahnatchka Khan, creator/director of "Young Rock" and sister to WWE's Nick Khan. "She's a gifted and hungry storyteller who will always deliver QUALITY, LAUGHS & HEART," Johnson said of his creative partner. "Here's some crazy facts — her brother is my good buddy Nick Khan — who is the co-CEO of WWE. Me, Nanatchka and Nick were running around the same pro wrestling shows when we were kids back in the 80s when we all lived in Hawaii together. Years later ... here we are all together again in this capacity."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE's Matt Camp Becomes First On-Air Personality To Address White Rabbit Teases

Over the past few weeks, WWE fans have been trying to unravel a mystery during its live events and during episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown." It started with red lights and Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" playing in arenas during commercial breaks. More recently, QR codes have led to online riddles. After figuring out who killed the world, (you did.) last week, more and more clues just keep pouring out.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New MJF Shirt Released

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a constant lightning rod for controversy. His newest shirt design, which is meant to appeal to his most diehard fans, should ensure that does not change anytime soon. MJF began referring to himself as "the Devil" earlier this year at the start of his...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Saraya Sends Message To Taz And Excalibur Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Following her debut on last week's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Saraya, formerly known as WWE's Paige, looks set to become an important part of the company's programming moving forward. As such, she wants to make sure that the commentators know how to pronounce her name the correct way. AEW's new recruit took to social media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and reshared a gif depicting an office employee having a raging meltdown. In the accompanying caption, she joked about reacting in a similar fashion if the announcers get her name wrong.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Releases First Saraya T-Shirt

One week after Saraya's dramatic return to wrestling via a surprise entrance on the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage," WWE's former Paige has become part of AEW's merchandising push with a new t-shirt on the company's e-commerce site. The new t-shirt is black with Saraya's name printed in a stylish green and black font. Beneath her name is a tombstone with two red roses laying across the top and the inscription "You Can't Kill Me" across its face. This seemingly goes along with her use of "Zombified" by Falling in Reverse as her AEW theme music.
WWE
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes

Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape - after the bikie boss and father of her two little boys was killed in a motorbike crash

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her bikie former fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape for the reality show. Senior Rebels boss Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Adelaide's north-east early Wednesday morning. The father-of-four died at the scene,...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton

The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
WWE
SheKnows

Denise Richards & Her Husband Aaron Phypers Are Packing on the PDA in a Series of Rare Photos For Their Anniversary

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are all smooches for their anniversary, and it’s so sweet to see!. On Sept 8, Richards uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband Phypers for their four-year wedding anniversary. She posted the PDA photos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”
RELATIONSHIPS

