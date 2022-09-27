Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to Instagram to shout out Nahnatchka Khan, creator/director of "Young Rock" and sister to WWE's Nick Khan. "She's a gifted and hungry storyteller who will always deliver QUALITY, LAUGHS & HEART," Johnson said of his creative partner. "Here's some crazy facts — her brother is my good buddy Nick Khan — who is the co-CEO of WWE. Me, Nanatchka and Nick were running around the same pro wrestling shows when we were kids back in the 80s when we all lived in Hawaii together. Years later ... here we are all together again in this capacity."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO