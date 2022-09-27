ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Dale Robinson
NBC Washington

Jets' Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers

Jets’ Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

New York Giants have the top graded offensive lineman in football across 3 weeks

The New York Giants might’ve been outmatched against the Dallas Cowboys, but star left tackle Andrew Thomas held his own against a dominant opposing pass rush. The Giants gave up an egregious five sacks and 27 pressures against the Cowboys in Week 3, despite a resilient effort from Daniel Jones that saw him running for his life the entire game.
NFL
960 The Ref

Giants shook up after 'heartbreaking' leg injury for Sterling Shepard: 'It choked me up a little bit'

Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy