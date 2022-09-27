Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO