Read full article on original website
Related
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants' Sterling Shepard suffers non-contact left knee injury on final play of loss to Cowboys
Shepard went down on the Giants’ final offensive play of Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, clutching his left knee after taking a step and having to be carted off the field.
Yardbarker
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA・
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Veteran Wide Receiver Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Monday Night Game
A New York Giants veteran wide receiver left Monday night's game vs. the Cowboys on a cart, believed to have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately, that suspicion has proven true. Sterling Shepard is going to miss the rest of the season. Shepard, 29, went down with a knee injury. It...
NFL・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo
During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Connecticut
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
Giants shook up after 'heartbreaking' leg injury for Sterling Shepard: 'It choked me up a little bit'
Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.
Comments / 0