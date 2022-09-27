ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NFL
NBC Connecticut

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Giants shook up after 'heartbreaking' leg injury for Sterling Shepard: 'It choked me up a little bit'

Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.
