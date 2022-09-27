Read full article on original website
PGE provides six new electric buses to five Portland-area school districts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric will be providing six more electric school buses to five metro area school districts. The utility company announced Tuesday that Beaverton, Gresham-Barlow, Portland, Salem-Keizer and Tigard-Tualatin school districts were the recipients of the new buses as part of the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.
Portland’s New Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Many Things. But Is It Faster?
In the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves take drastic measures to keep a city bus moving at least 50 miles per hour: blowing red lights, leaping a drawbridge, crashing into a jet plane. No such fiery dramatics were on view last week as state, city and...
Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed
CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak. Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.
West Linn wants more communication from ODOT, region-wide tolls to launch at same time
The West Linn City Council discussed I-205 tolling at recent meeting with ODOT officialsConcerned about traffic that will divert off of I-205 to avoid tolls, West Linn city councilors want the Oregon Department of Transportation to synchronize the launch of tolling on I-205 with the start of tolling on other freeways throughout the region. Currently, tolling on I-205 from Stafford Road to the Abernethy Bridge is set to begin in 2024, with the tolls for the rest of I-205 and I-5 through the Portland region launching a year later. During a presentation to the West Linn City Council...
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two children were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle outside an elementary school, according to the Salem Police Department. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School, located at 2400 Walker Road Northeast, at about...
Another Hayden Island restaurant closes citing ‘safety and security’ concerns
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Due to what the establishment referred to as “safety and security” concerns on social media, Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar on Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed. The announcement comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly closed citing similar reasons. On Saturday,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE (MCSO) IN OREGON SEEKS FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED POLICY
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that MCSO takes seriously its responsibility to engage community stakeholders about the services the agency provides. Policy and procedure serve as the foundation for all MCSO law enforcement operations, correctional operations, and business services. Policy provides members with...
Clackamas County again looks to purchase hotel for homeless
Sites near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 now under consideration for transitional housing.Clackamas County officials are researching potential hotels near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 to purchase for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. This project might sound familiar. Last year, Clackamas County Housing Authority staff attempted to move quickly on the Econo Lodge in Jennings Lodge or the Red Fox Motel in Estacada, but these potential purchases fell apart for separate reasons. County officials now have another chance to receive state funding for transitional housing. In September, Clackamas County received Project Turnkey grant commitment, administered by the Oregon Community...
Turning Fish Grease Into Diesel Fuel Could Solve Oregon’s Carbon Problem. Why Are Enviros So Queasy?
At the Quincy Grange Hall near Clatskanie last week, 75 farmers and residents of the lowlands along the Columbia River debated the future of a clean-fuels project that could slash carbon emissions by 7 million metric tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking a million cars off Oregon roads....
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
Suspect in downtown Portland vandalism case released due to public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of breaking the windows of multiple businesses in downtown Portland with a street sign pole this week was released from custody because there wasn't an available attorney to represent him. Tyler Jaramillo, 28, was arrested on Sept. 27 for first-degree criminal mischief. On...
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Wilsonville Road
Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits.This story has been updated from its original version. A person died in a motorcycle crash that took place just outside of Wilsonville city limits Tuesday morning. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle collided with a delivery van near the 13500 block of Southwest Wilsonville Road at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was pinned under the van and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. "Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash," a sheriff's office press release stated. "Multiple witnesses told responding deputies they saw a Yamaha motorcycle attempting to pass westbound SW Wilsonville Road traffic in a no-passing zone when it crashed into a Nissan delivery van as it was turning into a driveway." The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. The driver of the van was not injured. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle in a Saturday hit and run that left a bicyclist injured. At about 10:15 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast Howell Prairie...
