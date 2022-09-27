ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

kptv.com

PGE provides six new electric buses to five Portland-area school districts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric will be providing six more electric school buses to five metro area school districts. The utility company announced Tuesday that Beaverton, Gresham-Barlow, Portland, Salem-Keizer and Tigard-Tualatin school districts were the recipients of the new buses as part of the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak. Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.
CANBY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn wants more communication from ODOT, region-wide tolls to launch at same time

The West Linn City Council discussed I-205 tolling at recent meeting with ODOT officialsConcerned about traffic that will divert off of I-205 to avoid tolls, West Linn city councilors want the Oregon Department of Transportation to synchronize the launch of tolling on I-205 with the start of tolling on other freeways throughout the region. Currently, tolling on I-205 from Stafford Road to the Abernethy Bridge is set to begin in 2024, with the tolls for the rest of I-205 and I-5 through the Portland region launching a year later. During a presentation to the West Linn City Council...
WEST LINN, OR
Channel 6000

Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two children were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle outside an elementary school, according to the Salem Police Department. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School, located at 2400 Walker Road Northeast, at about...
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County again looks to purchase hotel for homeless

Sites near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 now under consideration for transitional housing.Clackamas County officials are researching potential hotels near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 to purchase for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. This project might sound familiar. Last year, Clackamas County Housing Authority staff attempted to move quickly on the Econo Lodge in Jennings Lodge or the Red Fox Motel in Estacada, but these potential purchases fell apart for separate reasons. County officials now have another chance to receive state funding for transitional housing. In September, Clackamas County received Project Turnkey grant commitment, administered by the Oregon Community...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Wilsonville Road

Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits.This story has been updated from its original version. A person died in a motorcycle crash that took place just outside of Wilsonville city limits Tuesday morning. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle collided with a delivery van near the 13500 block of Southwest Wilsonville Road at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was pinned under the van and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. "Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash," a sheriff's office press release stated. "Multiple witnesses told responding deputies they saw a Yamaha motorcycle attempting to pass westbound SW Wilsonville Road traffic in a no-passing zone when it crashed into a Nissan delivery van as it was turning into a driveway." The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. The driver of the van was not injured. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
PORTLAND, OR

