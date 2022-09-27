ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
Fox News

Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail

Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.
UTAH STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023

CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah

Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gearjunkie.com

Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta

The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs!  Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
UTAH STATE
thebruinpost.org

Adding guns to the Utah flag

In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
