Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO