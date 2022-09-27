ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs boy celebrates completion of cancer treatment with bell ringing

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A 9-year-old boy from Sand Springs has finished treatment after months of fighting brain cancer. He celebrated with a special bell ringing ceremony.

Blaise Schrepel rang the bell at Case Community park in Sand Springs on Sunday. Around 50 people consisting of family, friends and supporters were there with him.

It marked the end of his cancer treatment.

“I felt great, like, whenever I rung it I was almost bursting in tears because I was so happy,” said Blaise.

His parents said it was also a great moment to thank everyone who supported them on their journey.

At the start of year, doctors removed a tumor the size of a golf ball from the back of Blaise’s brain. His parents, Jason and Jaycee Schrepel, said he’s so resilient.

“He was the one getting the pokes, he was the one having the IV infusions going for hours and hours, he’s the one that had to bounce back from the chemo ... I’m just like, man, he did so much and we’re so proud of him,” said Jason.

In 9 months Blaise has had 142 doctor’s appointments, including six rounds of chemo, which equals about one doctor’s appointment every two days.

The family made a string of beads representing everything he’s been through.

“Every one of the beads is a poke, a doctor’s appointment, a transfusion, hospital admissions, chemo treatments, hair loss, port access de access,” said Jaycee.

There are around 500 beads on the string.

“When you look at the beads, you realize you’ve really done some amazing things and he’s just he’s a rock star, he’s my hero,” said Jaycee.

Blaise rang a bell at St. Jude’s Clinic to celebrate completing his treatment and then held a public bell ringing, balloon release and celebration at Case Community Park in Sand Springs. Blaise’s supporters told FOX23 he’s an inspiration.

“I’m a survivor also, and we show support to fellow survivors. I’ve shaved my head for him. When he starts growing hair, I’ll start growing hair,” said one supporter.

“Victory! Victory for that young man. Just victory. He’s been through so much and he was such a warrior about, just victory for him,” said another.

Blaise loves space and rockets, and now after ringing his bell, he said he has some big plans for the future.

“I’m going to be an astronaut whenever I grow up ... it feels like I’m on top of the world,” he said.

He’s starting school again this week and said he’s really excited.

His parents said Blaise now has to have routine check ups, including scans every three months for the next two years.

